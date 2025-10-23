Isabelle Tate Cause of Death: 911 Nashville Actress Gone at 23

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Very sad news out of Hollywood this week:

Isabelle “Izzy” Tate, an actress appeared on the very recent pilot episode of 9-1-1: Nashville of ABC, passed away in her sleep on Sunday, October 19.

She was 23 years old.

(ABC)

Tate’s talent agency told Deadline on Thursday Tate had a rare form of Charcot-Marie-Tooth, a progressive multisystem, multiorgan disease that causes lifelong, progressive symptoms — including muscle weakness and atrophy in the arms and legs, sensory loss, along with other complications.

She had been confined to a wheelchair.

Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease is “a group of inherited conditions that cause nerve damage,” according to Mayo Clinic, whose description continues as follows:

“Inherited conditions pass down through families. This damage mainly is in the nerves of the arms and legs, called the peripheral nerves. Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease also is called hereditary motor and sensory neuropathy.”

Per an obituary also published by Tate’s talent agency:

Isabelle was full of fire, a fighter, never once making excuses for the fact that she might have a disability relative to others. She was also quite musically inclined, often spending hours writing and recording songs with friends and even publishing a few.

(McCray Agency)

“We are deeply saddened and completely heartbroken to share that Isabelle Tate passed away on October 19th. She was 23,” a Facebook post by this agency read in the wake of this news going public.

“I’ve known Izzy since she was a teenager and she recently returned to acting. She booked the first series she auditioned for, 9-1-1 Nashville. She had a wonderful time.”

Tate was credited as Izzy Tate on 9-1-1: Nashville, portraying a character named Julie.

On the premiere, viewers were introduced to her when a stripper came down off a stage and gave Julie a lap dance after a fellow patron acted as a bully toward the young woman.

Tate’s reps, meanwhile, shared this information about their clients via her obituary:

“Isabelle loved volunteering her time to all things, particularly animals — her idea of a fun outing was visiting an animal shelter and doling out lots of love,” the website read. “Isabelle was full of fire, a fighter, never once making excuses for the fact that she might have a disability relative to others.

“She was also quite musically inclined, often spending hours writing and recording songs with friends and even publishing a few.

“What she loved the most, though, was spending time with family and friends, always the life of the party. Her sister was her best friend and her mom was her shining beacon of light.”