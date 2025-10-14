Kody Brown Absolutely TRASHED by ‘Special Forces’ Castmates, Gets ONE …

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Viewers and other contestants have roasted Kody Brown.

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test was, for many, their first time experiencing the Sister Wives villain.

His off-putting demeanor saw him clash with Gia Giudice during filming.

However, even as Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia is dragging him, Gia’s paying him an actual compliment. Mostly.

Kody Brown faces the camera with his usual levels of bluster on Sister Wives Season 19. (Image Credit: TLC)

Brianna ‘Chickenfry’ LaPaglia at first thought that Kody Brown had cognitive problems

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test sounds like a parody of those mid-aughts reality shows when the US was still collectively reeling from 9/11.

The competition puts reality stars, internet personalities, and more together.

Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia met Kody Brown while filming.

As you can see in the video below, she discussed her impressions of the failed polygamist her her PlanBri podcast.

“I felt bad for him, to be honest,” Brianna recalled of Kody.

She explained: “Like, you know when you feel bad for old people? I felt bad for him because I felt like he had no social cues.”

Viewers saw as Kody laughed in Brianna’s face when she told him that she is a podcaster during last week’s episode.

“That’s all?” he asked. “That’s your — that’s your qualification?” the reality TV personality demanded before openly chuckling in front of her.

At the time, she had no idea who he was or that his claim to “fame” was being the primary antagonist on a TLC series about him ruining his own marriages.

On the podcast, Brianna retorted: “Sir, how do you make your money? Berating women, being a narcissist on f–king a TV show? Is that how you make your money?”

On the final ‘Sister Wives’ episode of April 2025, Kody Brown speaks to the confessional camera. (Image Credit: TLC)

Ravi Patel and Gia Giudice thought that he seemed like an earnest 12-year-old boy

At the time, however, that’s not what Brianna said to Kody.

Not because she was being nice — but because she had no idea who he was.

“If I knew who Kody Brown was, I wouldn’t have been so nonchalant,” Brianna admitted.

Her impression from meeting him was that he might be “mentally slow” given his lack of social skills. But she found that this was not the case — and his behavior is a choice.

“I don’t feel bad for saying any of this after I know who he is and what he thinks about women and how he treated women,” she emphasized.

On The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Gia Giudice smiles politely before things turn sour. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Interestingly, Gia Giudice and fellow Special Forces competitor Ravi Patel spoke on Gia’s podcast about Kody.

Did they get along with him? No. But they had some (at times backhanded) compliments to pay anyway.

“I thought he must be on amphetamines because he was racing up and down that hill,” Ravi described.

“He was zipping by me, almost like a cartoon. I was like, something’s wrong,” he continued. “This guy just did meth that’s the only way this is possibly happening.”

(Just to clarify, Ravi is describing Kody’s physical energy, not accusing him of drug use)

On Sister Wives, Kody Brown sits by the fire and remembers his fallen dreams for Coyote Pass. (Image Credit: TLC)

Are there compliments in there? Yes

“The state that he was in and how physically fit he was for his age was wildly impressive,” Ravi praised. “Wildly impressive.”

“I think he’s the most interesting guy in the cast,” Ravi said. “He obviously comes from the oddest background. He’s an eccentric dude.”

Both he and Gia agreed that Kody Bron was “the most controversial within the cast.” Also, Ravi didn’t really spend as much time getting to know him — which may account for some of his praise.

Ravi compared Kody to “an earnest 12-year-old boy.” He elaborated: “he’s excited to be there and he’s always saying what he’s thinking in his head out loud. He’s always giving everyone unsolicited tips on what needs to happen next, but really means well.”

Comparing Kody to a tween on amphetamines might be one of the nicest things that we’ve ever seen someone on the internet say about him.