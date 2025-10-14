Hilaria Baldwin Whines: I Was Booted from Dancing with the Stars Due to Bullying!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Hilaria Baldwin might need some cheese with her whine.

Following her elimination last week from Dancing With the Stars, the 41-year-old shared why she think she and her partner Gleb Savchenko were booted from season 34 of the competition series.

And, no, it’s not because she wasn’t very good at dancing.

“I did get bullied off the show,” Baldwin said in an October 12 Instagram Live, referring to the criticism she received online throughout her four weeks on the program.

“I did, that’s for sure. That is for sure.”

It’s unclear what this means.

We’re not fan of bullying in any form; however, fans do vote on who gets to stay and who is forced to leave Dancing with the Stars and if Hilaria Baldwin was voted out because she’s unpopular, well…

… that’s just how the system works.

In general, though, the mother of seven has been vocal about facing negative comments on social media throughout her time on the ABC show.

“There’s a big problem online right now. It’s a big problem,” she told Season 33 champion Joey Graziadei on the show’s official podcast immediately after her October 9 elimination.

“We don’t see each other. We make enemies out of each other. And I’m talking about my fellow women. Women’s inhumanity to women. We need to stop. We will never get anywhere.”

That’s certainly true. The Internet is generally a mean and dangerous cesspool.

According to source, Baldwin threw a tantrum after she was sent packing last week from Dancing with the Stars.

“It was heartbreaking,” an insider claimed at the time. She wanted this to be her redemption moment.”

Alas.

“I would be remiss if I didn’t address the elephant in the room,” Baldwin also said in an October 11 Instagram video. “Which is that there was some bullying going on aimed at me over the past few weeks.”

Continued the yoga instructed in regard to trolls:

“They take lives and they demolish mental health, and it’s tragic how rampant this behavior is, and countless suffer daily. Some of the people who have harassed me for years and misrepresented and outright have lied about me, I know that they’ll only be satisfied when I’m gone. It seems that nothing I can say or do will be right in their eyes.”

Despite the backlash, Hilaria — whose husband just got into a car crash — says she’s appreciative to her supporters who helped get her cast on the show.

“I’m so grateful for this experience that I had on Dancing with the Stars,” she said. “I never thought I would dance again, and I have all of you to thank for writing into the show and making this wild experience happen.

“I’m so blessed that I got to share this with my family. I loved everybody I met there, and I’m really excited to cheer on my cast mates.”