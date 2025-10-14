Kylie Jenner Launches ‘Tone Deaf’ Music Video: Is This Her Kendall Pepsi …

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Kylie Jenner is reviving her “Kylie King” persona.

It’s hard to say whether it couldn’t come at a worse time, or whether she’s just doing it all wrong.

Either way, she just launched another Kylie controversy.

If you don’t see it right away from the music video, well, the social media callouts with explain it. Take a look:

Somehow, ‘King Kylie’ has returned

Kylie Jenner has teamed up with Terror Jr for a new single, “Fourth Strike.”

This music project, as you can see in the video below, features the makeup mogul singing.

(Her ex and baby daddy, Travis Scott, is a musician by trade, but this is Kylie’s first official foray into the music world)

“One strike, two strike, let me get the mood right … Do it on purpose just to see how it ends,” she sings.

At the end of her verse, Kylie signs off by whispering: “King Kylie.”

“Kylie King” is nothing new.

A decade or so ago, Kylie was simply … everything. She was one of the most influential people on the planet.

This was back when she was using Snapchat. This was way back when people in general were using Snap to send SFW content, believe it or not.

When Kylie was King Kylie, this was her “it girl” aesthetic in the mid-2010s. So she’s serving up a blast from the past and resurrecting an old moniker.

For some, it may be nostalgic. But please, if if you’re feeling nostalgic for the “distant past” of 2015, please get off my lawn.

What is the controversy about the new Kylie Jenner video?

Even before Kylie Jenner appeared in “Fourth Strike,” the video was causing a stir.

And not, perhaps, for the reasons that she and Terror Jr had intended. (At least, that is what fans assume)

As part of the video, we see Kylie in handcuffs, walking with a police escort down the corridor of some sort of incarceration facility — be it a jail or a prison.

Does she look absolutely fantastic? Yes, of course. But it also comes across as absolutely tone deaf.

Folks across social media were quick to take Kylie to task for seeming to not even register the volatile situation in the country that her imagery seems to evoke.

“The country’s boiling over, citizens being dragged off by rogue badge hungry rent-a-cops, and Kylie Jenner drops a handcuffed hot-pants photoshoot to promote COSMETICS,” lamented one redditor.

That same social media denizen added: “This isn’t satire; it’s American rot.”

One reply reads: “As if she could ever comprehend what the people she cosplays as are going thru. this is insanely disgusting.”

That reply admitted: “And i didn’t even think about how deeply out of touch this was til i read your title for this post. you’re so right.”

Another succinctly commented that, in light of current events, Kylie’s video is “absolutely gross.”

Is this her very own Kendall Pepsi moment?

A funny yet insightful reply asked if Kylie is “trying to recreate the same controversy Kendall went through with the tone-deaf Pespi ad???”

One of the most memorably awful ads of the past decade has to be the Pepsi commercial in which Kendall Jenner walks over and hands a can of Pepsi to a police officer amidst the historic 2020 civil rights protests.

At present, ICE is grabbing people off of the streets, raiding homes and workplaces and traffic stops. Anyone attempting to protect their neighbors or even document what is happening runs the risk of being attacked by these masked thugs.

We don’t think that Kylie Jenner was trying to recreate her sister’s awkward moment — or even to evoke imagery of the absolute hellscape of 2025.

But unfortunately, the weirdly sexual image of someone having been arrested is simply not going to play well right now. Someone could have put more thought into this.