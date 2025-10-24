Kevin Federline Claims He’s Selling Memoir to ‘Help’ Britney Spears …

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Why did Kevin Federline write so many outrageous things about Britney Spears.

He has accused her of breastfeeding while on coke, of mistreating her sons, and so much more.

To hear him tell it, penning this sensational tell-all book had nothing to do with child support ending for the notorious professional father.

Instead, he says, the dubious claims are because he’s “trying to help” his ex-wife.

During his book promotions, Kevin Federline did not exactly win over many critics. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Is Kevin Federline just trying to ‘help’ Britney Spears with his allegations?

In Kevin Federline’s interview with Vanity Fair, he claims that You Thought You Knew is really about “just trying to help” Britney Spears.

He is insisting that he did not publish this memoir to “hurt her.”

K-Fed added that he did not release this book to “bring anybody down.”

Instead, all of these sensational allegations are, he insists, “coming from a place of understanding.”

He expressed: “I want people to know that I played a part in all of this as well, right? I’m not pointing fingers here.”

Singer Britney Spears attends the announcement of her new residency, “Britney: Domination” at Park MGM on October 18, 2018. (Photo Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Even Federline admits that they both “partied” despite becoming parents.

“The difference is, I knew what was important to me with the kids,” he claimed.

“And,” Federline continued, “I knew that whenever I had my kids, none of that was happening.”

He alleged: “Nothing was going on that would affect my parenting.”

Even if that is true, it is unclear how discussing any of his allegations — if they are also true — can “help” Britney. Both of their sons are adults.

Kevin Federline blasts Britneyâ€™s parenting in a scathing interview, claiming that her teenage sons are embarrassed by her antics. (Image Credit: CBS)

‘There is still a path forward’

Additionally, Kevin Federline complained about people who, he claims, “stay silent” about Britney Spears.

According to him, this is “because they just want to see her get better.”

He went on: “It’s about trying to get to a place where it’s like, come on, there is still a path forward.”

A path, he described, “that involves you and the kids and people around you that love you, that want to bridge that gap.”

Federline alleges that Britney sees that people “know exactly what’s going on,” as he defines it. He says that he and others “really do care” about her and “want to see greatness happen,” whatever that means.

On the Thursday, October 23 episode of Uncensored, he told disgraced former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan that his sons are now avoiding Britney.

“[Britney] saw one of my sons one day this year, and he decided not to go back over there because of what he saw,” he claimed of Sean Preston.

“The other one, Jayden, who’s my younger son, is 19 now — he’s been over there quite a few times over the past year,” Federline acknowledged.

We reported on Britney and Jayden’s hangouts more than once this year.

“And,” K-Fed claimed, “he’s stopped seeing her in the last few months because of the situation.”

Singer Britney Spears performs at the 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2016 on December 02, 2016. (Photo Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

He has vague claims about how ‘terrified’ his sons feel

Though both of his sons are adults who can speak for themselves, Kevin Federline says that both Preston and Jayden are “worried about their mom.”

He does, however, tease that their reason for feeling allegedly “terrified” is “not my story to tell.”

Federline added: “That’s my sons’ story to tell if they decide to. I mean, the things that they’ve seen are shocking, right?”

He alleged: “So shocking that one of my sons came to me and called me and was like, ‘I don’t know what to do. I’m afraid Mom is going to die.’”

Well, that’s all very vague. We all will Britney Spears well. Most of us manage to do so without doing … any of what K-Fed has written in his sensational memoir.

Only time will tell whether Britney takes the advice of many supporters and takes her ex to court. However, others suggest that a libel suit might be a lot of pain with very little payoff, even if she won.