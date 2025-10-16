Britney Spears Did Cocaine While Breastfeeding Sons, Kevin Federline Claims

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As we’ve previously reported, Kevin Federline is soon to release a new memoir, and the book contains some truly shocking allegations against his famous ex-wife, Britney Spears.

The latest revelation might be the most scandalous to date, as Federline now claims that Spears did cocaine while she was breastfeeding the couple’s two sons.

Kevin claims that the ensuing fight with Britney over her drug use was “the proverbial last straw” that led to their divorce.

Singer Britney Spears and husband Kevin Federline arrive at the SONY BMG Grammy Party held at The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on February 8, 2006 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

Kevin Federline recalls catching Britney ‘snorting a fat line’ at party

Federline says the fateful fight took place at the release party for his “Playing With Fire” album, which he did not expect Britney to attend.

“I was happy [Britney’s father, Jamie Spears] had decided to come support me,” Federline recalls in an excerpt from his memoir obtained by Us Weekly.

“He threw a look my way, shook his head and motioned to my dressing room door. His expression sat in that flat blank space between disapproval and apprehension, as if to say: ‘She’s here, and it’s not good.’”

Entertainer Britney Spears attends the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 21, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for Clear Channel)

Federline says that he opened the door to the dressing room, where he found “Britney and [a] young starlet friend snorting a fat line of coke off the table.”

“Both were wearing these outrageous wigs. Britney’s was electric blue. It was surreal. They didn’t even try to hide it,” he alleged.

Federline did not name Brit’s companion for the evening, but identified her as an “actress who was about to blow up from a role that would transform her life.”

Federline says cocaine incident led to divorce

Singer Britney Spears performs onstage during 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2016 presented by Capital One at Staples Center on December 2, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Kevin says he intervened and asked Britney not to breastfeed the kids — who were one month and one year old at the time — after using drugs.

“Please don’t go home and breastfeed the kids like this. Call your mom or someone. We need to get formula. You can’t do this,” he writes in the book.

Kevin says Britney responded by throwing a drink in his face.

“That was the proverbial final straw, the breast-feeding thing. Her reaction. That’s what ended us,” he reveals.

Elsewhere in the book, Federline accused Spears of cheating during their marriage and watching her sons sleep with a knife in her hand.

Spears has issued a statement denying Federline’s earlier allegations, but she has not yet responded to the claims about her cocaine use.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.