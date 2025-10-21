Kevin Federline Blasts Britney Spears’ Party Girl Era, Details Upsetting Phone Call …

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Another day, another accusation against Britney Spears.

Sean Preston and Jayden James are both adults.

Without child support payments, Kevin Federline has taken up the quill and published a memoir full of eyebrow-raising claims about his famous ex-wife.

Now he’s describing the “last straw” moment — one that involved Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan.

Musician Britney Spears and trophy husband Kevin Federline arrive at the 2006 Grammy Nominees party. (Photo Credit: Matthew Simmons/Getty Images for Rolling Stone)

Fine, what is Kevin Federline saying about Britney Spears THIS time?

In You Thought You Knew, Kevin Federline claims that Britney Spears prioritized reckless partying over their children.

“I was in Miami for work, trying to stay focused on my commitments,” he claims in the tell-all memoir, according to TMZ. “And I got a call.”

The call was from Britney at the time — but she was not alone. There were two other very famous women with her.

“It was her, Paris Hilton, and Lindsay Lohan on the line,” Federline wrote.

He accused the three of them as being “drunk as hell, begging me to come over.” (Just for the record, people do not always know when someone is drunk)

Actress Paris Hilton and actress Lindsay Lohan pose for pictures at the Evening with an Icon – Happy Birthday Marilyn Monroe auction at Meson G on June 1, 2005. (Photo Credit: Michael Buckner/Getty Images)

“I could hear Preston and Jayden crying in the background,” Federline then alleged.

According to him, “It had to be three or four in the morning.”

While small children may cry for any number of reasons (sometimes due to dire circumstances, but also due to minor frustrations or environmental changes — being a kid is very difficult), those are not hours during which small children should be awake.

Federline insisted: “That call was the final straw.”

He wrote that it was not the first time — it was just very memorable.

This 11 February, 2002 file photo shows US pop star Britney Spears waiting to begin an interview. (Photo Credit: LUCY NICHOLSON/AFP via Getty Images)

This was, for him, the final straw

“I’d already seen the photos in the tabloids,” Kevin Federline wrote about Britney Spears, Paris Hilton, and Lindsay Lohan.

“The ones of her out with them all night,” he specified, “partying at Paris’s Malibu place.”

Federline then claimed: “But hearing my kids crying while she was doing God-knows-what? That was it.”

He wrote: “Any deep-seated sliver of hope that I’d held onto, that we might still somehow pull it together for the kids, died right then.”

According to Federline, he felt like Britney “wasn’t ready to change” in the ways that he wanted.

Kevin Federline blasts Britneyâ€™s parenting in a scathing interview, claiming that her teenage sons are embarrassed by her antics. (Image Credit: CBS)

He complained that he “couldn’t keep waiting for her to figure it out.”

If you are hoping for someone to change in order for a relationship to work out, you are likely setting yourself up for disappointment.

Having kids doesn’t “fix” a marriage. Getting married doesn’t “fix” a relationship. And people tend to change at their own pace, if at all.

Obviously, we cannot verify any of what Federline is claiming about his ex-wife.

We should note that both ex-husband Jason Alexander and ex-husband Sam Asghari have not exactly been Team Kevin.

Singer Britney Spears and husband Kevin Federline arrive at the SONY BMG Grammy Party on February 8, 2006. (Photo Credit: Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

The memoir is getting some unsurprising backlash

It is an understatement to say that Kevin Federline’s claims about Britney Spears are facing broad skepticism.

In many cases, even if his allegations bear some truth — and social media users are not in agreement on this — people ask why he would share this.

His sons are both adults, and some of his claims about Britney have seemed designed to humiliate them.

And, of course, his allegations are emotionally devastating to Britney herself.

The truth of the matter is that Federline wrote his memoir and likely hopes that it will sell well. Beyond that … if he’s been nursing a grudge against his ex-wife for all of these years, this is one way to pay her back.