Diddy Almost Murdered in Jail by Armed Assailant

Someone nearly slit the throat of disgraced rapper Diddy.

It’s possible that Trump could commute or pardon the rapper any day now.

Barring that, he’s headed to a prison where his 50-month sentence will be a little safer than his current, notorious jail.

Either way, he came awfully close to death behind bars.

Diddy nearly had his throat slit in jail

Charlucci Finney told The Daily Mail about the alleged knife incident involving Diddy.

One of the nights during which the disgraced rapper was sleeping at MDC Brooklyn, he awoke — with a bladed weapon pressed against his throat.

He was just seconds away from having his throat slit, according to the report.

Finney was unclear on the details of how his friend survived.

However, Diddy’s attorney Brian Steel told the judge that a guard stepped in, stopping the armed inmate.

Even Finney is quick to note that the intention may not have been homicide.

It is possible that, particularly at such an infamous jail facility, the attack was random.

But no one seems to believe that. Infamous rappers on trial for sensational crimes can easily become targets.

And, Finney noted, people facing trial for heinous sex crimes are at added risk while incarcerated.

Though Diddy and Luigi Mangione are both at MDC Brooklyn, the nature of their charges reportedly makes Mangione as popular behind bars as he is in in the rest of the country. The same, in a much darker sense, is true for the rapper.

Will he be getting a get-out-of-jail-free card? Maybe

As we have previously reported, Diddy will serve a 50-month sentence in federal prison.

For whatever reason, the jury convicted him only of the lesser charges — and not on sex trafficking or racketeering.

Even this past summer, the rapper hoped for a pardon from Donald Trump, who has made broad use of the executive clemency powers of his office.

(None more controversial than pardoning the attackers who stormed the Capitol on January 6, but he’s come close — flirting with the idea of pardoning Ghislaine Maxwell, for example)

And, as we reported earlier this week, the rapper could be on the receiving end of this flagrant abuse of power, too.

Notably, it was TMZ who first reported that Trump could issue a commutation of the rapper’s sentence as early as this week.

Interestingly, the White House has publicly denied that this is the case.

TMZ is standing by their reporting — like them or not, the tabloid is diligent when it comes to confirming their sources.

A pardon means that the recipient’s conviction is undone. Yes, a jury of their peers convicted them, but evidence aside, they may go free. Trump did this for Todd and Julie Chrisley.

A commutation means that the conviction stands. However, the sentence is replaced by a lesser one — often with the recipient going free. Trump did this for disgraced former congressman George Santos just last week.

Incidents like this are bad, even when they happen to Diddy

It is so tempting to shrug off this near-death experience because it was Diddy.

Why, it is easy to wonder, should we care what befalls an evil man?

But not everyone in jail or prison is evil. Some did not commit the crime for which they are behind bars, and others did commit the deed but should not face incarceration for it.

And everyone behind bars — yes, even the most evil scum alive — should be safe while incarcerated.

Why? Because every jail, every prison, will have innocent people, will have decent people, will have people who do not deserve violence, fear, or pain.

As a society, we need to craft our prisons — from cells to showers and beyond — as we would if we knew, without a shadow of a doubt, that a good and innocent person would spend years of their lives there. And we do, in fact, know that.