Kelly Ripa Roasts Mark Consuelos for ‘Repulsive’ Sex Demand (And Shares How …

Kelly Ripa is calling out husband Mark Consuelos. Again.

Not so long after he roasted her breast size, she’s describing a sex habit of his that she finds downright “disgusting.”

She even revealed how she’s mostly gotten him to stop asking — all thanks to her job.

Ripa and Consuelos have publicly teased each other for years. But this is some strong language.

Speaking to the ‘Not Skinny But Not Fat’ podcast, Kelly Ripa got very personal in July 2025. (Image Credit: YouTube)

During the latest episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Kelly Ripa and podcaster Amanda Hirsch discussed their sex lives and sexual habits.

When Hirsch confirmed that she votes “definitely not morning” when it comes to sex, Ripa agreed.

“Men are morning people,” she declared. “I find it disgusting.”

Ripa is, of course, famously married to Mark Consuelos. The two have been together for the past three decades. Many Millennial kids watched alongside family members as the two fell in love on screen on All My Children in the ’90s.

According to the Live with Kelly and Mark host, her hunky husband “only” wants it first thing in the morning.

“He hasn’t learned, he’ll never learn,” Ripa lamented.

“He’s a guy. He’s never going to learn.”

On air, Kelly Ripa describes a thoughtless neighbor’s actions while Mark Consuelos watches on. (Image Credit: ABC)

What’s the problem with boning in the morning?

If you’re curious what issue Kelly Ripa has with Mark Consuelos’ eagerness in the AM, fear not: she explained in detail.

“He wants to kiss, and I have a retainer in,” she griped. “I gotta rip that out. And he’s got his nasal strips on.”

Ripa said that “it’s like we are the most repulsive, disgusting” versions of themselves when they first wake up.

“That d–k has a brain of its own and it doesn’t see the retainer,” Ripa went on to joke. “I’m already pre-disgusted for tomorrow morning.” Ouch!

“Here’s the thing, there needs to be a yin and a yang here. It can’t always be your way, ’cause it feels like 90 percent of the time, it’s your way,” she said, describing what she told Consuelos.

“And now that we work together every day, it’s gonna have to sometimes be my way, and my way’s at night only,” Ripa revealed.

Ahead of Independence Day, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos hosted Live With Kelly and Mark. (Image Credit: ABC)

The solution? Working together with very, very early days

“The greatest thing about this job, this thing has like, almost repulsed him from morning time during the work week,” Kelly Ripa gossiped. “It’s so early and it’s like a miracle.”

She went on to state aspirationally: “May this show last until he suffers from erectile dysfunction!”

On that note, Ripa joked: “He’s in his mid-50s now. Shouldn’t that be happening now? I was promised!”

We’re sure that there are countless people who would welcome morning sex with Mark Consuelos.

But we are also quite sure that this celebrity’s couple longtime habit of teasing each other is an expression of love, not disdain.