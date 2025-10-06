Keith Urban Was Furious Over Nicole Kidman’s Racy Role In ‘Babygirl’: …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Did Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman have a falling out over a movie?

Fans were shocked last week by news of the Kidman-Urban split, and many are still seeking answers.

After all, these two appeared to be one of the most stable couples in Hollywood, and their decision to call it quits after 19 years and two kids together seemed to come entirely out of left field.

Kidman filed for divorce shortly after news of her separation went public, a move that led many to conclude that this was not an amicable parting of ways.

Nicole Kidman (L) and Keith Urban attend the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

And according to one insider, the trouble began with Nicole’s acclaimed performance in the 2024 film Babygirl.

Keith was reportedly not a fan of Nicole’s work in ‘Babygirl’

The sexually charged film sees Nicole as a high-powered corporate executive whose dissatisfaction with her husband leads her to embark on an affair with a much-younger co-worker.

“Keith didn’t like the film and he didn’t even like Nicole promoting the movie,” a source close to the situation tells Page Six.

Now, Nicole had already been an actress for a couple of decades when she and Keith started dating.

And she’d already appeared in quite a few racy films, like 1999’s Eyes Wide Shut (in which she starred alongside then-husband Tom Cruise).

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban attend the 55th annual Country Music Association awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

So the idea that he would be horrified by the thought of his wife shooting a sex scene might sound ridiculous.

But this is not the first time that we’ve heard rumors about Keith’s discomfort with Nicole’s onscreen sensuality.

Keith’s history of jealousy revealed?

Back in July, for example, Urban seemed to abruptly end a call-in interview with an Australian radio show when the host asked how he felt about Nicole sharing the screen with “beautiful younger men.”

“What does Keith Urban think when he sees his beautiful wife with beautiful younger men like Zac Efron having these beautiful love scenes on TV and radio?” host Max Burford asked.

”I think his team hung up on us because they didn’t want us to ask that question,” the producer added. “He’s gone, see you Keith.”

Australian-US musician Keith Urban and his wife US-Australian actress Nicole Kidman attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Of course, most reports concur that Nicole and Keith separated in June, so that might’ve been a sensitive subject for multiple reasons.

These days, rumor has it that Keith is dating Maggie Baugh, his 25-year-old guitarist.

Yes, after allegedly breaking up with Nicole for her fictional romance with a much-younger co-worker, Keith embarked on an actual romance with a much-younger co-worker.

If these reports are true, you almost have to applaud the pettiness. Almost.