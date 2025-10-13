Katy Perry & Justin Trudeau Pack on PDA in the Pacific

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau seem to be back on … if they ever really “cooled off” to begin with.

In new photos making the rounds on the internet, the once-unlikely couple was packing on the PDA off the coast.

This summer, the singer and former Canadian PM went on an apparent dinner date.

Things between Perry and Trudeau have clearly heated up from there.

Singer Katy Perry performs at the Kia Forum on July 15, 2025. (Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau are getting hot and heavy

Over the weekend, Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau were packing on the PDA.

The Daily Mail acquired photos of their makeout session aboard Perry’s yacht, the Caravelle.

Perry and Trudeau were off of the coast of Santa Barbara last week, enjoying the autumn sea.

Or perhaps just seeking relative privacy for a steamy snogfest, which reportedly included ample hugging, swimwear, and roaming hands.

The topless former Prime Minister and the controversial faux-astronaut both looked great at the considerable distance.

Daily Mail UK released photos of Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau kissing on Katy’s yacht in California. pic.twitter.com/I1SD7KvwpM — Katy Perry Today (@todaykatyp) October 11, 2025

To be clear, Perry and Trudeau are not actively posting their PDA themselves.

As you can see, they did not exactly post selfies.

However, despite the relative “privacy” of their getaway on the Pacific ocean, they have both been public figures for many years.

As such, it is likely that they understand that any outdoor get-together runs the risk of photography.

Did they intentionally let photographers spot them to soft-launch their entanglement? We don’t know.

Former Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau arrives ahead of an appearance by King Charles III and Queen Camilla at the Senate Chamber for the State Opening of Parliament during an official visit to Canada on May 27, 2025 in Ottawa, Ontario. (Photo Credit: Chris Jackson – Pool/Getty Images)

Their entanglement appears to have begun early this summer

As we reported this past July, Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau had what appeared to be a public dinner date in Montreal this summer.

They did not announce the dinner on social media. But, at the same time, they were clearly not hiding.

Within days, Trudeau once again made a public show of interest in Perry.

He attended her concert.

That he attended with his teenage daughter could be significant. But Trudeau himself was spotted singing along with Perry’s lyrics.

Singer Katy Perry attends the 11th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Barker Hangar on April 05, 2025. (Photo Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize)

Later this summer, reports claimed that Perry and Trudeau had “cooled off” after public backlash.

Trudeau is a polarizing political figure, having resigned after public approval plummeted in Canada.

And Perry has spent years being, well, “cringe.”

That is not a moral failing, but it colors the lens through which people view her and any relationship of hers.

Clearly, their mutual thirst has been enough to overpower the backlash in their own minds. And, considering the state of the world, maybe everyone’s just too busy to roast them.

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference about the US tariffs against Canada on March 4, 2025. (Photo Credit: DAVE CHAN/AFP via Getty Images)

What do people think of this entanglement?

To be clear, there has been plenty of social media commentary on Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau.

Some folks are outraged (because they simply dislike them). One very silly person even claimed that their 13-year age gap is “problematic” (they are in their 40s and 50s).

Others have praised the couple, noting that they seem happy. Or wishing that they’d spot the social media user across the bar and dig their vibe, so to speak.

A few unhinged social media users have claimed that Trudeau is an “upgrade” from ex-husband Orlando Bloom. Absolutely not. Please be serious.

Eventually, Perry and Trudeau are going to make some sort of public statement on their relationship (if it lasts). We’re sure that there will be even more hot takes when that happens.