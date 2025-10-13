Kailyn Lowry’s Father Has Passed Away

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kailyn Lowry is kind of in mourning at the moment.

The Teen Mom alum announced on her latest Barely Famous podcast episode that her dad, Raymond, passed away on September 29.

Father and daughter were VERY estranged having met just one time in the past, during the filming of Lowry’s 16 and Pregnant episode in 2009.

However, Lowry told fans last month that she had made a point of visiting Raymond while he was on hospice for having stage 4 chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

In June of 2025, Kailyn Lowry sat down for a special episode of her podcast. (Image Credit: YouTube)

“I went in there angry, and sort of not really open-minded, just more so doing it because everyone told me I’d regret it [if I didn’t],” Kailyn said on a previous podcast installment, adding that she “had all these conflicting feelings.”

Lowry seemed grateful that her dad “let me ask every single question I had” during this get-together, although he seemed “winded” from talking so much.

Continued Kailyn upon describing this emotional meeting back then:

“There are no questions I wish I had asked that I didn’t ask. There were no answers I wasn’t satisfied with I feel lighter, I feel more at peace. I feel forgiveness for him. I think all my anger was very misplaced. He did what he could for what he had, but he didn’t have a whole lot.”

Kailyn Lowry attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV)

As for how she now learned of Raymond’s passing?

“My aunt called and I was like, ‘Let me answer’ because she doesn’t really call me,” Kail told listeners. “I answer and I don’t think she even said ‘Good morning’ or anything. It was, ‘Your dad passed away.’ He passed away that morning.

“It was exactly two Mondays after I saw him… I saw him on September 15th and he died on the 29th.”

Kailyn said she had only begun to “process everything that occurred” during her trip to see her father and did not know how to handle the news that Ray was now dead.

Kailyn Lowry has no regrets about her time on Teen Mom. (MTV)

“I was going back and forth on even going to go see him and stuff like that,” she explained.

“And the day I went to visit him with my sister and my aunt, I was driving there with the ‘F-ck you’ mentality. I get to the door, and then I cry for the entire two-hour visit. By the end of it, I know that he said that I still looked mad. At the end of the visit, that’s what he said.

“And I said, ‘I don’t want to be mad. But you have to think about, this is 30 years of what I thought was a betrayal. I thought you didn’t care about me, just to learn that you tried [to be in my life].’

“It’s like, it’s going to take some time to process this and, I don’t know, really come to terms with it.”

As it turns out, according to Raymond, Lowry’s mom had lied about his past and he actually had wanted to be more involved in his daughter’s life.

“I thought that I was going to have one more visit in me, in him,” she said on Friday.

“Like I thought I would go down [to see him] one more time by the end of the year. I softened up enough to think about, ‘OK, I might go down one more time before he passes.’ And I never got a chance in those two weeks.”

We send our condolences to Kailyn Lowry and all those impacted by Raymond Lowry’s passing. May he rest in peace.