Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Reunite After Confirming Split

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are making co-parenting a priority.

In the wake of the former couple’s recent split, some wondered what this will mean for their daughter.

4-year-old Daisy’s parents seem to be putting her first.

The exes reunited alongside their little girl over the weekend, meeting up on Jeff Bezos’ yacht.

Singer Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom attend the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, on March 2, 2025. (Photo Credit: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom reunited (but are still broken up)

Page Six got a look at Katy Perry with Orlando Bloom and 4-year-old Daisy onboard Jeff Bezos’ $500 million yacht.

The trio gathered on Saturday, July 5. Perry wore a black bikini. Bloom wore black swim trunks.

Bezos’ yacht was off of the coast of Italy, apparently not too far from Sorrento.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attend the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024, (Photo Credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

During the get-together on the yacht, Bloom lifted Daisy into the air and gave her a kiss on her cute little cheek.

The family moments were not limited to the gauche yacht.

The former couple took their precious daughter for some ice cream on perhaps the most beautiful island on the planet — Capri.

The ‘LOTR’ actor and the ‘Firework’ singer speak on stage during the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Peaceful co-parenting or not, 2025 is NOT her year

Between not handling the Blue Origin backlash with grace and fumbling Bloom, Perry is clearly in her plastic bag era.

To be clear, the reports of the breakup came weeks ago.

It was only just ahead of the Independence Day holiday weekend that their reps confirmed the split.

As many are aware, holiday weekends are a popular time for celebrities to share unpleasant news.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attend the 2024 Kering for Women dinner at The Pool on September 09, 2024. (Photo Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

One interesting detail about the split announcement was that their conscious uncoupling had been ongoing for “many months.”

So the breakup news that broke late this spring came months after the fact.

One has to wonder when Bloom and Perry might have shared their split if the news had not leaked.

Would they have attended the Bezos wedding together, just to keep things under wraps?

Singer Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom arrive at the Tenth Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California, on April 13, 2024. (Photo Credit: ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images)

At least they’re putting Daisy first

This is a tough time, one must assume. Maybe for both of them. Especially for the singer.

Perry has been synonymous with desperation for years now, and losing Bloom is making her the butt of even more jokes than usual.

What matters most, however, is that they’re doing what they can to create stability for Daisy.

That doesn’t mean staying together in a loveless relationship. It does mean peaceful co-parenting for their daughter’s sake.