Katy Perry & Justin Trudeau Spotted on Dinner Date?!

Why were Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau dining together?

It’s true that the singer is fairly unpopular these days, but she is also single and perhaps ready to mingle.

Canada’s former Prime Minister has been single for a couple of years, now.

Was this a fireworks-filled dinner date? Or is this, like Perry’s foray into “space,” overblown and a little embarrassing?

Singer Katy Perry attends the 11th Breakthrough Prize ceremony at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on April 5, 2025. (Photo Credit: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry shared dinner on Monday night.

TMZ got a hold of footage of singer and non-astronaut Katy Perry dining with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

On Monday night, the two shared a table at Le Violon, an upscale Montreal restaurant.

We obviously do not know every detail of their time together.

But some aspects of their dinner are readily apparent.

#KatyPerry is saying "bon appétit" to #JustinTrudeau … as the pair was seen chowing down at a swanky restaurant in Montreal.#Exclusive video at the 🔗HERE: https://t.co/5zuWZzOdMc pic.twitter.com/E30ll0cflJ — TMZ (@TMZ) July 29, 2025

For one thing, Perry leaned in, seemingly interested in, or feigning interest in, or simply trying to hear, what the former PM had to say.

According to the report, an eyewitness saw the two sipping cocktails and sharing multiple dishes, including one with lobster.

There were security guards discretely at the bar, keeping an indirect eye on the two of them.

That goes with the territory for extremely wealthy pop stars — and even more with former heads of state.

Former Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau arrives ahead of an appearance by King Charles III and Queen Camilla at the Senate Chamber for the State Opening of Parliament during an official visit to Canada on May 27, 2025. (Photo Credit: Chris Jackson – Pool/Getty Images)

What is the context of this dinner?

Apparently, the chef came out to meet Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau at their table.

After the meal, the two accepted an invitation to meet and thank the kitchen staff personally.

That is pretty par-for-the-course for polite celebrities and especially for politicians — current or former.

Perry is no politician. However, she is touring in Canada.

This week alone, she performs in Ottawa and in Montreal.

Obviously, the biggest question about dinner is … was this a dinner date?

Katy Perry performs onstage during the Katy Perry The Lifetimes Tour 2025 at CDMX Arena on April 23, 2025. (Photo Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Katy Perry)

Say what you will about Katy Perry — and we will, within certain limits — but she has exhibited good taste in men in recent years.

Orlando Bloom is a world-class hottie. And while lusting after politicians never ends well, Justin Trudeau is a certified PMILF. Well, former PMILF.

However, there are zero indications as to whether this was a friendly hangout, a romantic date, or something else.

They’re both single these days, so … who knows?