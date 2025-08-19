Katy Perry & Justin Trudeau Have ‘Cooled Off’ After …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Are Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau still doing … whatever it is that they’ve been doing?

Earlier this summer, the sighting of the singer-slash-fauxtronaut and the former Prime Minister of Canada dining together evoked curiosity and prompted many jokes.

Then, he attended her Lifetimes tour stop. To many, that felt like confirmation that they’re dating.

Are they still together? What’s going on with them?

Katy Perry performs at the Kia Forum on July 15, 2025. (Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

What’s going on with Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau?

According to a report by The Daily Mail this week, things between Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau have calmed.

For one thing, the two both have very busy schedules.

And, for another, the former PM is reportedly uncomfortable with the attention — much of it negative — that arises from their reported relationship.

The report alleges that their communication has “waned in the past two weeks.” The causes sound layered.

Será que os dois estão vivendo um #TeenageDream mesmo? Justin Trudeau foi flagrado curtindo o show de Katy Perry, em Montreal, em meio aos rumores de affair. 📹: Ridmi Wickramaarachchi



[image or embed] — Hugo Gloss (@hugogloss.com) July 31, 2025 at 7:08 AM

“She’s busy, he’s busy,” the insider characterized of the polarizing pop star and the former world leader.

However, as recently as July, the two of them were reportedly busy texting “nonstop.” So, what changed?

“They have a lot going on,” the source characterized.

“And the newness has worn off.”

Former Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau arrives ahead of an appearance by King Charles III and Queen Camilla at the Senate Chamber for the State Opening of Parliament during an official visit to Canada on May 27, 2025. (Photo Credit: Chris Jackson – Pool/Getty Images)

‘It has cooled off’

“But there’s nothing negative about it,” the insider stressed. “They just aren’t in constant communication anymore.”

The source added: “That could change, but for now, it is what it is. It has cooled off.”

Part of what caused things to simmer down, it seems, was the publicity — and ridicule — that arose from their fancy dinner date.

“I know for a fact that Justin wasn’t thrilled about the pictures getting out,” the inside source asserted. “It was a first date. A first date!”

The insider lamented: “And these pictures came out and it became this huge thing, which is not what he seems to have wanted.”

The source went on to explain that Trudeau felt “not prepared” for the flurry of attention.

“It can be a lot and it can be overwhelming.”

Katy Perry performs onstage during the Katy Perry The Lifetimes Tour 2025 at CDMX Arena on April 23, 2025. (Photo Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Katy Perry)

Is this really a romantic relationship?

We do have to note that there have been conflicting reports on Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau, with some insisting that the two are merely friends.

That said, even insiders insisting that Perry isn’t up to dating so soon after her divorce have acknowledged her alleged chemistry and connection with Trudeau.

We do not yet know whether whatever spark they have can survive the public and often negative attention, their busy schedules, and other factors.

From the sound of things, they don’t know yet, either.