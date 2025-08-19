Katy Perry & Justin Trudeau Have ‘Cooled Off’ After …

Are Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau still doing … whatever it is that they’ve been doing?
Earlier this summer, the sighting of the singer-slash-fauxtronaut and the former Prime Minister of Canada dining together evoked curiosity and prompted many jokes.
Then, he attended her Lifetimes tour stop. To many, that felt like confirmation that they’re dating.
Are they still together? What’s going on with them?
What’s going on with Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau?
According to a report by The Daily Mail this week, things between Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau have calmed.
For one thing, the two both have very busy schedules.
And, for another, the former PM is reportedly uncomfortable with the attention — much of it negative — that arises from their reported relationship.
The report alleges that their communication has “waned in the past two weeks.” The causes sound layered.
Será que os dois estão vivendo um #TeenageDream mesmo? Justin Trudeau foi flagrado curtindo o show de Katy Perry, em Montreal, em meio aos rumores de affair. 📹: Ridmi Wickramaarachchi— Hugo Gloss (@hugogloss.com) July 31, 2025 at 7:08 AM
[image or embed]
“She’s busy, he’s busy,” the insider characterized of the polarizing pop star and the former world leader.
However, as recently as July, the two of them were reportedly busy texting “nonstop.” So, what changed?
“They have a lot going on,” the source characterized.
“And the newness has worn off.”
‘It has cooled off’
“But there’s nothing negative about it,” the insider stressed. “They just aren’t in constant communication anymore.”
The source added: “That could change, but for now, it is what it is. It has cooled off.”
Part of what caused things to simmer down, it seems, was the publicity — and ridicule — that arose from their fancy dinner date.
Orlando Bloom Spotted At Dinner With Angela Merkel theonion.com/orlando…— The Onion (@theonion.com) August 1, 2025 at 11:00 AM
[image or embed]
“I know for a fact that Justin wasn’t thrilled about the pictures getting out,” the inside source asserted. “It was a first date. A first date!”
The insider lamented: “And these pictures came out and it became this huge thing, which is not what he seems to have wanted.”
The source went on to explain that Trudeau felt “not prepared” for the flurry of attention.
“It can be a lot and it can be overwhelming.”
Is this really a romantic relationship?
We do have to note that there have been conflicting reports on Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau, with some insisting that the two are merely friends.
That said, even insiders insisting that Perry isn’t up to dating so soon after her divorce have acknowledged her alleged chemistry and connection with Trudeau.
We do not yet know whether whatever spark they have can survive the public and often negative attention, their busy schedules, and other factors.
From the sound of things, they don’t know yet, either.