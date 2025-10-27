Kandall Jenner Pays Sexy Tribute to Nicole Kidman Amid Ongoing Divorce Drama

Reading Time: 2 minutes

These are tough times for Nicole Kidman, as she continues to navigate her messy divorce from Keith Urban.

But at least Nicole can rest assured that she still has the support of her fans and her celebrity friends.

And some of them are showing their love publicly! Well, sort of …

Kendall Jenner walks the runway during Vogue World: Hollywood 2025 at Paramount Studios on October 26, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Vogue)

Kendall Jenner gives subtle sartorial shout-out to Nicole Kidman

On Sunday, celebs flocked to the Paramount Studios lot for the Vogue World: Hollywood celebration.

And Kendall Jenner was one of the stars who walked the runway in celebration of the fashion world’s most famous publication.

So what does that have to do with Nicole?

Well, much has been made of the fact that Kendall rocked an outfit made famous by Nicole in the 2001 film Moulin Rouge.

Kendall Jenner walks the runway during Vogue World: Hollywood 2025 at Paramount Studios on October 26, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Vogue)

Of course, it’s possible that Kendall planned her attire months in advance, and the film reference had nothing to do with Nicole’s recent tabloid drama.

But whatever the case, it’s still an affectionate tribute to one of Kidman’s most beloved films — one that came out when Kendall was five years old.

What’s going on with Nicole and Keith?

In case you’ve somehow missed it, Nicole and Keith recently decided to end their marriage after 19 years together.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban attend the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute celebrating Nicole Kidman at Dolby Theatre on April 27, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Nicole abruptly filed for divorce after news of the separation went public, a move that led many to the conclusion that these two were not parting on amicable terms.

Sure enough, rumors that Keith has a new girlfriend began to circulate shortly thereafter.

And many began to speculate that there might have been some overlap between the two relationships.

We don’t know how much — if any — of that is true, and it doesn’t look like Nicole and Keith are planning to break their silence anytime soon.

But the upshot is that this is one of the messier A-list divorces in recent memory.

So Nicole probably appreciates the reminder that she’s an icon to multiply generations — even if some younger film fans might know her primarily from those AMC promos!