Prince William & Kate Middleton Want Andrew GONE [Report]

Prince William and Kate Middleton want creepy uncle Andrew gone.

Specifically, gone from his current mansion. It is, among other things, way too close to their intended home.

Whether these reports on William ousting Andrew are damage-control PR or earnest, they’re likely to have a similar effect: increasing pressure on the fallen royal.

He’s vacating his royal titles. Next up, his 30-bedroom mansion.

Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the annual Royal Festival of Remembrance in 2017. (Photo Credit: Stefan Rousseau – WPA Pool / Getty Images)

Kate Middleton and Prince William (reportedly) want Andrew FAR away

According to a lengthy report from The Daily Mail, Kate Middleton and Prince William are looking to evict disgraced uncle (and “Prince”) Andrew.

The Prince and Princess of Wales apparently hope to move into Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park soon.

How soon? Before “Bonfire Night.” Britain is a very unserious place — this means by November 5.

If “lodge” evokes images of a fireplace and bare wood walls, remember that we’re talking about the British Royal Family.

So, naturally, this dwelling with a folksy name is a Georgian mansion with eight bedrooms. That should be enough for a family of five, one hopes.

Prince Andrew, Duke of York, attends the Sunday Service at the Royal Chapel of All Saints, Windsor, following the announcement on Friday April 9th of the death of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at the age of 99, on April 11, 2021. (Photo Credit: Steve Parsons – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

There is a catch to their plans regarding the new “forever home” residence.

Prince Andrew lives in Royal Lodge, a place even more comically named given that it is a 30-room mansion.

According to the report, William “is said” to want the loathsome ex-royal out before the future King and Queen move in.

(We highlighted “is said” because … that is passive voice to an extreme. The use may imply that The Daily Mail is either uncertain of their own reporting)

Simply put, William and Kate do not want to be neighbors with him. And, honestly, who would?

Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales, Britain’s Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales leave following a Requiem Mass in 2025. (Photo Credit: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

His luxurious dwelling was already a hot topic

To be clear, Prince William and Kate Middleton are not the first to object to Andrew living in luxury at this particular mansion.

He actually pays rent — but only nominally. That revelation, coupled with his despicable association with Epstein, has fueled a desire for him to leave the premises.

An actual eviction is not on in the cards, however. He apparently has an ironclad lease.

The report says that Palace insiders predict that Andrew will leave anyway.

Simply put, intense public pressure without the protection of the royal firm may simply leave him with no choice. Even if he does not face justice in court as he should.

Prince Andrew, Duke of York leaves the headquarters of Crossrail at Canary Wharf on March 7, 2011. (Photo Credit: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

“Catherine shudders at the thought of living so close to Royal Lodge while Prince Andrew is still in it,” an inside source claimed.

“William wants him gone before they start to move in next week,” the insider dished.

The source proclaimed: “It’s not about what Andrew doesn’t want to do anymore. It’s about what he’s going to be told to do.”

That certainly sounds like strong terms. Though one cannot help but wonder if the inside source is more hoping for some good PR for William and Kate.

After all, “hate that nasty alleged sexual predator” is a pretty easy sell.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince Andrew, Duke of York attend the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018. (Photo Credit: Jonathan Brady – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Are these reports about hating Andrew just good PR for the royals?

Now, no one is suggesting that Prince William, Kate Middleton, or their children want to live near creepy uncle Andrew.

The two mansions are within walking distance of each other. And Andrew reportedly enjoys riding horses in the area.

Right now, the royal firm’s PR machine is likely oscillating between hoping that the general public can just up and forget Andrew and working to distance “important” royals (like William and Kate) from his scandal.

Obviously, the pendulum is pointing towards the latter at present.

And we’d love to believe that William and Kate hate Andrew as much as everyone else does.