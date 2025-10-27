Lori Loughlin Asked Husband Mossimo Giannulli’s Favorite Strippers for Advice As …

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli’s split comes after 28 years of marriage and a massive shared scandal.

A new report is shedding light on how far the actress went to avert the breakup.

Did it work? Apparently not.

But, among other things, Loughlin reportedly quizzed her husband’s favorite strippers in an effort to salvage their relationship.

Lori Loughlin reportedly spoke to her husband’s favorite strippers before the marriage ended

According to a new report by Page Six, Lori Loughlin tried many things to keep her marriage intact.

For years, she hoped to make things work with Mossimo Giannulli.

The problems, the report says, began before the two ended up behind bars for their roles in the 2019 Varsity Blues college admissions scandal.

It seems unlikely that their respective incarcerations helped.

One eye-catching detail of the report is how Loughlin allegedly went to great lengths in her desperation to keep her husband happy.

One source, allegedly a family friend of Loughlin and Giannulli, says that the actess once visited a strip club as part of her mission to save her marriage.

“For years, Mossimo went to this club called Skin on Robertson [Boulevard] in LA,” the insider dished.

“It was years ago,” the source acknowledged.

“But,” the insider described, “Lori ended up going down there to talk to the women and find out what he was doing.”

According to the source, “she actually sat down with the strippers” as part of her investigation.

Could visiting a strip club save a marriage?

What exactly did she hope to hear at the Los Angeles strip club?

It is unclear whether Lori Loughlin suspected that Mossimo Giannulli was up to no good, or simply hoped to understand the appeal of the facility in an effort to better know her husband.

Sometimes, men will tell strippers things that they do not share with those closest to them.

This can be about confiding in a comforting stranger who has a financial incentive to not openly judge you.

But, also, people make a lot of mistakes when they’re horny. One of those mistakes can simply be oversharing.

It is anyone’s guess whether Loughlin believed that her husband was stepping out or wanted tips on what lingerie to wear.

And that is, of course, if we believe the report.

Sometimes, even close friends and family will repeat things that they believe to be true — especially if a marriage has already fallen apart.

One hopes that, if this did happen, Loughlin learned something that at least gave her a sense of peace.

Strippers can be extremely helpful people. And, in this case, clearly discreet enough to not share what must have been a humbling moment for the actress. (Instead, her alleged “friend” did)

At least she tried to make it work

Any marriage, any relationship — and not just those romantic and sexual — can go through a rough patch.

It is seldom a mistake to look for outside advice or helpful new information.

Among other things, this can help you to determine whether this is a temporary hardship — in a relationship that will ultimately prove worth keeping — or part of an inevitable decline in satisfaction.

Clearly, for Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, their marriage of nearly three decades has wound to a close.

But she is not a fool for having tried to make it work when there still seemed to be hope.