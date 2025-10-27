Kailyn Lowry Plastic Surgery Explained: Blame My Mom!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kailyn Lowry has undergone a great deal of plastic surgery.

This isn’t any kind of secret.

On more than one occasion, the Teen Mom alum has opened up about these decisions, even expressing remorse a few times over how frequently she went under the knife.

Via TikTok late last week, however, Lowry pointed the finger for the first time in the direction of her mom… explaining the scrutiny she felt as a child that led to all this work as an adult.

Kailyn Lowry attends the 27th Annual Webby Awards on May 15, 2023 in New York City. ((Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Webby Awards)

“I’d just like to say that I was essentially conditioned to hate myself since I was a small kid,” Lowry said to followers.

“My mom was never really impressed with me. I wasn’t girly enough, I wasn’t skinny enough, I wasn’t pretty enough, I just wasn’t what she wanted, so she was already not happy with my body and things like that, which obviously led me to not be happy with my body.”

Lowry has said in the past that she’s long had a strained relationship with her mom due to the latter’s alcoholism.

The reality star’s father, meanwhile, recently passed away.

Kailyn Lowry has no regrets about her time on Teen Mom. (MTV)

During this recent segment, Lowry went on to state she “got the opportunity” to go under the knife with Dr. Miami in 2016…. during which she had a tummy tuck, Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) and Lipo360… all of which she believed made up “the opportunity of a lifetime.”

In hindsight, though, Kailyn says she maybe should have waited until she was done having kids.

The mother of seven also underwent a breast reduction, Lipo360 and a second tummy tuck in December.

She’s also had at least one other breast surgery and other minor procedures and, as she reminded followers on TikTok, she most recently had her “double chin cut off.“

Kailyn Lowry attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV)

“I just feel like, if I can fix something I don’t like, why not?” Kailyn went on last week. “But also in the same breath, I’m like, I don’t want my daughter to feel like she needs to fix anything. But at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter what other people say, it’s how you feel about yourself.”

Lowry also acknowledges that growing up in front of the camera opened her up to a lot of criticism and has made life challenging.

“People are so fc-king mean,” she said, seemingly referring to the negative comments she’s received over the years, adding:

“I will say, ‘OK, I did get this done or I didn’t get this done’ and people will still say that I got stuff done that I didn’t get done. So I don’t know why I’m transparent when you guys don’t f-cking listen anyways.”