Kelsey Grammer Welcomes Baby Number EIGHT at Age 70

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Kelsey Grammer is a father, folks.

Once again.

For the eighth them.

At the age of 70.

Kelsey Grammer attends the First Illumination of “A Soldier’s Journey” At The National World War I Memorial September 13, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Doughboy Foundation)

On October 27, during an appearance opposite hosts Danielle Fishel, Will Friedle and Rider Strong on the podcast Pod Meets World, Grammer broke this blessed piece of news.

While speaking about his memoir Karen: A Brother Remembers — penned in memory of his late sister — Grammer told listeners that wife Katye Walsh “just had our fourth one, so it just became eight kids.”

“It was like three days ago,” he added. “Christopher that’s just joined the family.”

Walsh, for those wondering, is 46 years old.

Kelsey Grammer attends the “Frasier” SAG Screening Event on September 09, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Paramount+)

Grammer shares kids Faith, 12, Gabriel, 10, and James, 8, with Walsh.

He is also dad to Spencer, 41, whom he shares with ex Doreen Alderman… and Greer, 33, with ex Barrie Buckner.

There’s also 23-year old Mason and 20-year old Jude, both of whom he shares with ex Camille Grammer.

Walsh, who married the long-time star in 2011, revealed that she was pregnant back in June when she put her growing bump on display during an outing in London, England.

Kelsey Grammer attends the Roundabout Theatre Company’s 2024 Gala at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on March 4, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

“My children — my young children, older children — the happiest I ever am is if they’re all in the same room together,” the Emmy winner told Variety in 2024.

“My work has allowed me to be able to do that. I’ve been given this great experience. It’s been painful and challenging and hard and tragic — all those things. But boy, it’s a great life. And I want to pass that on to them.”

This past May, Grammer also opened up about being a father to seven in an interview with People Magazine, admitting that he’s playing “playing catch up” with his older kids.

“I have neglected a couple of the kids in my life, especially the first two,” he told this outlet. “I’m trying to make up for a little of it now. I’m still their dad, so you can always have [a] chance to show up.”