Kailyn Lowry Admits So Much Plastic Surgery is 'A F--king Mental Illness'

Kailyn Lowry is fully aware that mental illness is what drives her to go under the knife again and again.

The Teen Mom alum has undergone multiple breast surgeries, two tummy tucks, rounds of liposuction, and more.

This summer, Kail announced plans to undergo even more cosmetic surgery.

She went through with it. Now she’s living with the after-effects, and admitting that cruel comments from strangers has been part of what’s driven her to keep going back for more.

A tearful Kailyn Lowry speaks on her podcast abut how she wants better for her children than what she feels as an adult. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Kailyn Lowry knows that mental illness drives her to repeatedly get cosmetic surgery to alter her appearance

During the most recent episode of the Karma & Chaos podcast, Kailyn Lowry and co-host (and ex) Becky Hayter discussed more than just her trip to visit her father.

Kail discussed her recent cosmetic surgeries.

She’s suffering an after-effect, including paralysis in one of her lips.

She is fully aware that mental illness is driving her to undergo so many surgeries to alter her appearance. And she has even felt suicidal over the reality of it, including this effect on her lip.

In June of 2025, Kailyn Lowry sat down for a special episode of her podcast. (Image Credit: YouTube)

“I get it. I mean, it’s your face,” Becky reasoned.

“You’re seeing yourself on, like, a million different accounts.”

She continued: “Every time you pop on your phone you’re seeing yourself at every different angle. So it’s hard. People don’t understand that part of it.”

Becky elaborated: “I don’t think people understand what it’s like to watch yourself all the time. It’s very jarring. And you start picking up on things that you never would have otherwise been insecure about.”

Critics telling her to just ‘stop’ don’t understand mental illness

“It’s rough!” Kailyn Lowry expressed. “It’s so easy for people to look online and be like, ‘Stop getting surgery!’”

Her critics, she admitted, say that she “knows that it’s a mental illness. She keeps talking about mental illness but then she does [the surgeries] anyway.’”

Kail exclaimed: “And I’m like, ‘Because it’s a f–king mental illness!’ Like, I’m aware and I do it anyway.”

On her Karma & Chaos podcast, Kailyn Lowry discussed her deadbeat dad in what are likely his final days. (Image Credit: Apple Podcasts)

“Instead of dogpiling on someone who, obviously their insecurities are running the show at that moment,” Becky suggested to listeners.

She asked people to consider: “How is that helpful?”

Becky affirmed: “Yes, that is a mental health issue and that’s not going to get fixed overnight. And you’re working on it.”

Her face shining with tears, Kailyn Lowry acknowledges that mental illness drives her cosmetic surgeries. (Image Credit: YouTube)

This is not what she wants for her own children

Kailyn Lowry would never want for her own children to follow her example.

Not only because going under the knife is a risk each and every time, but because she wants them to love themselves as-is.

Knowing that her surgeries are a self-destructive behavior is not the same thing as stopping. There are a bunch of factors that feed into this.

Social media trolls who roast her appearance are only part of the problem. But their nasty behavior isn’t helping.