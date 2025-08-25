Kailyn Lowry Plastic Surgery: See the Before-and-After Pics!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Now you see it…

… now you don’t.

On August 24, Kailyn Lowry shared a carousel of images and videos from her latest plastic surgery adventure.

As previously detailed right here on this very celebrity gossip website, Lowry previously explained to fans that she was having excess skin removed in order to eliminate her double chin.

(Instagram)

“Rest in peace to my double chin,” the 33-year old said via this upload.

The reality star also shared a series of before and after photos of her face in what she called “a scrapbook of saying goodbye” to that irritating body part.

Other clips within the post featured Lowry being prepped for surgery… with a nurse drawing on her face. While the procedure itself was NOT documented, Lowry offered a significant update after she woke up.

“This is day one post op,” she said at one point, smirking with her face wrapped … while eating instant mashed potatoes.

Another video showed Lowry snoring as she slept after the surgery and then, at the end, we were treated to this final product:

(Instagram)

Kailyn has undergone plastic surgery in the past, having gotten breast reduction surgery in December, for example, and then opening up about going through a challenging recovery and dealing with body dysmorphia.

“I had a very, very emotional morning, mainly just when I was taking a shower. I just pray that my kids never struggle with their body images enough to mutilate their bodies to be skinny,” she said on social media early this year, starting to tear up.

“I think a little nip and tuck in terms of a nose job or a boob job is okay. But to go through this to be skinny is mental illness, truly. And I say that with the most respect to anyone going through it.”

Lowry said back then she’s “struggling this time around” after going under the knife, confessing that it might be because she has a daughter now, as her twins were born about 11 months earlier.

However, the long-time MTV personality said she doesn’t want her sons “to experience this level of body dysmorphia,” either.

Pretty sad stuff all around.

Kailyn Lowry has no regrets about her time on Teen Mom. (MTV)

As far as this latest case goes, Lowry didn’t receive especially positive feedback after sharing her montage.

“Anyone else think it looks the same?” one person wondered, to which Lowry actually replied, “Babe I’m swollen.”

Another Instagram user asked whether the double chin would come back “with weight gain,” also prompting a response from the subject herself.

“I guess, but what I did was fix [a] genetic problem with jowling and sagging skin,” Kailyn explained. “I didn’t have lipo.”

Looking very, very great, Kailyn Lowry! (Instagram)

A third (nosy!) commenter even told Lowry to “give it up with the plastic surgery,” to which the celebrity clapped back, “I can actually do whatever tf I want tbh.”

This is very much true.

As she admitted to above, the mother of seven has struggled mightily with self-esteem issues and we’re sure she would prefer to never have felt the internal pressure (internal need, really) to get these surgeries done.

Back in January, Lowry — who has a broad idea of where she’ll be in 15 years — said that breast reduction ordeal is “rough” but that she was going to stop crying, “suck it up” and keep a positive mindset moving forward.

“Think once, think twice before you get plastic surgery,” the ex-Teen Mom cast member advised. “And I hope everyone has a happy new year.”