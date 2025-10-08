Channing Tatum to Jax Taylor: Stop Telling People We Were Roommates!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As you probably already know, Jax Taylor is a chronic liar. But usually his fibs only affect those who are closest to him.

For several years, however, Jax has been telling one very specific lie about a man he’s probably never even met:

Pretty much since the start of his fame, Jax has been telling anyone who will listen that he was once roommates with Channing Tatum.

But like so much of the hot air that issues forth from Jax’s mouth, it turns out that that claim is complete nonsense.

Channing Tatum visits the SiriusXM Studios on October 06, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Channing Tatum finally addresses Jax Taylor’s lies

For a long time, Channing took the high road and just refused to acknowledge the reality TV weirdo who won’t stop lying about him.

But earlier this week, Tatum appeared on Andy Cohen’s Sirius XM radio show, and naturally, the face of Bravo felt the need to inquire about Jax’s past.

Cohen asked Tatum point-blank if he ever “was the roommate of someone called Jax on ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ Jason Cauchi.”

Tatum laughed while replying, “Absolutely not.”

Jax Taylor attends the LA art show opening night premiere party hosted by Jenna Dewan at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 19, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for LA Art Show)

Cohen explained that Taylor had been claiming that he was roommates with Tatum when they were both young models.

Channing was dismissive of the idea, but then — perhaps about of an abundance of pity — he allowed that it was possible, as he had once lived in a large house with a bunch of aspiring models.

Tatum said that the name did not ring a bell, but he would need to see a photo of Jax to rule out the claim completely.

“All models look the same kinda, he’s a good-looking guy,” Tatum said upon seeing a pic.

Jax Taylor attends the U.S. vs. Canada Border Brawl on May 25, 2025 in Niagara Falls, Ontario. (Photo by Robert Okine/Getty Images for Zone-ify)

“I don’t think I ever roommated with him, but maybe, I guess,” he added.

Channing probably just added that last part to be polite. But the problem is that Jax will run with it as proof that he was telling the truth this whole time.

And because Jax is a pathological liar, the next time his toxic behavior gets called out, he’ll say something like, “This is just like that time you didn’t believe me about Channing Tatum!”

We respect that Channing wanted to soften the blow, but he would’ve respected him even more if he’d stuck to his guns, Mariah-style, and said simply, “I don’t know her.”