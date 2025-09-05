Ireland Baldwin: Hilaria Is ‘Batsh-t Crazy,’ But She Saved My Dad’s …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Generally speaking, Hilaria Baldwin in particular and stepparents in general are not especially popular.

So Ireland Baldwin is really bucking the trend by praising her stepmom, Hilaria.

You might know Alec Baldwin’s wife for her fake accent, her tireless self-promotion, and her tendency to say really bizarre things all the time.

Host Hilaria Baldwin, actor Alec Baldwin, and model Ireland Baldwin attend the 5th annual Inspire! gala hosted by Bent On Learning on January 29, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Inspire! Gala)

But Ireland says you should also know her as the coolest stepmom alive — and the person responsible for saving Alec’s life!

Ireland sings Hilaria’s praises in lengthy Instagram post

Ireland generally doesn’t talk about her personal life on social media, but she made an exception today in order to gush about Hiaria.

I” wanted to take a second to talk about my step mom @hilariabaldwin. I think if people actually knew her the way I do, they would be quite surprised,” her message began.

“This post may come out of left field since I don’t post about her or any family members much. I expect misinformed comments and plenty of comments about me only playing nice so I can secure my inheritance,” she continued, adding:

“C’mon, people. I see the comments. I’m not getting an inheritance. I have 7 siblings. These thoughts have been on my mind since I last visited her on the east coast.

“Hilaria has had a far more complex and chaotic upbringing than she lets on and I think that’s why we’ve maybe bonded in someways? She didn’t always feel safe and seen.

“Sometimes, she is too loyal to a fault. She is eccentric and totally bat shit crazy (in a fun way) but she saved my dad’s life.”

From there, Ireland went into detail about how, exactly, Hilaria pulled her dad back from the brink:

Hilaria Thomas (L) and Ireland Baldwin attend the “Mission Impossible – Rogue Nation” New York Premiere at Duffy Square in Times Square on July 27, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Grant Lamos IV/Getty Images)

“She turned his health around and has shown him the forgiveness and kindness that he needed. She also recognizes and nourishes the parts of my father that are the most compassionate and wonderful,” she wrote, adding:

“She’s taught him that he doesn’t need to suffer inside of his own head and stay stuck in his own past. That it’s never too late to admit you need help and it’s never too late to learn to be kind to yourself.

“Hilaria is the reason I am able to have the close relationship with my father that I do. She is the reason I get to have siblings/a big family that I’ve always wanted.

“She has always respected me, accepted my flaws, embraced me, and has always shown me kindness.”

Alec Baldwin, Hilaria Baldwin and Ireland Baldwin attend the “Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation” Special Screening Hosted By Alec Baldwin, After Party, at Blue Parrot on July 24, 2015 in East Hampton, New York. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures Studios)

Ireland concluded her song of praise by wishing Hilaria luck on the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars.

“I met her as a teenager and I needed her as an example. I still very much look up to her now. I am so proud of her for doing Dancing With the Stars and I CANNOT wait to cheer her a-s on. She deserves this!” Ireland wrote.

“And it’s not my place to share the ins and outs, but this woman is a gem and deserves all the love.”

Not surprisingly, Hilaria promptly replied, writing:

“I’m crying. I love you with all my heart, @irelandirelandireland. These words mean so much. You mean so much to me.”

We don’t know if Hilaria will take home the Mirrorball Trophy, but clearly, she’s already winning in the stepdaughter department!