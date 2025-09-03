‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 34 Cast Revealed: Jen Affleck, Danielle …

Reading Time: 2 minutes

We’re still two weeks away from the premiere of Dancing With the Stars Season 34.

But we finally know the full list of stars who will be competing for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy!

Several celebs, such as TikTok star Alix Earle had already been announced.

The rest of the competitors were revealed on Wednesday’s edition of Good Morning America.

US influencer and entrepreneur Alix Earle arrives for the 51st American Music Awards at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 26, 2025. (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

This season should yield some stiff competition thanks to some high-octane pairings.

Olympic gymnast and gold medalist Jordan Chiles will partner with Ezra Sosa.

The Traitors star Dylan Efron will team with Daniella Karagach.

Boy Meets World alum Danielle Fishel will dance with Pasha Pashkov, and Pentatonix singer Scott Hoying will compete alongside Rylee Arnold.

Danielle Fishel attends the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 22, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

Also competing on season 34 are Parent Trap actress Elaine Hendrix, NBA legend Baron “Boom” Davis, Stand By Me star and musician Corey Feldman, Fifth Harmony singer Lauren Jauregui, and comedian and former Conan O’Brien co-host Andy Richter.

In addition to Earle, the other stars who were confirmed ahead of today’s announcement were Robert Irwin, son of the late Crocodile Hunter star Steve Irwin, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives‘ Jen Affleck and Whitney Leavitt, and reality star Hilaria Baldwin.

Corey Feldman attends the 6th Annual Jam For Janie GRAMMY Awards Viewing Party at Hollywood Palladium on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images)

Hilaria, who is the wife of Alec Baldwin, is likely this season’s most controversial star.

In other words, she’s this year’s Anna Delvey.

Needless to say, it’s quite an assorted crew.

And we can’t wait to watch the Drama unfold when DWTS premieres on ABC on September 16!