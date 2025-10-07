Dolly Parton’s Sister Asks for Prayer Amid Singer’s Medical Crisis

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We have an unfortunate update about Dolly Parton.

About a week after the legendary singer postponed her Las Vegas residency due to some kind of health concern, Parton’s sister has now spoken out.

And it doesn’t sound like things are going too well for the artist.

Dolly Parton attends the opening of Country Music Hall of FameÂ® and Museum’s new exhibit ‘Dolly Parton: Journey of a Seeker’ at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on May 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (GETTY)

“Last night, I was up all night praying for my sister, Dolly,” Freida wrote on Facebook on October 7. “Many of you know she hasn’t been feeling her best lately. I truly believe in the power of prayer, and I have been led to ask all of the world that loves her to be prayer warriors and pray with me.”

It remains unclear/unknown exactly what is going on with Parton.

Freida ended her post with a heart emoji, adding:

“She’s strong, she’s loved, and with all the prayers being lifted for her, I know in my heart she’s going to be just fine. Godspeed, my sissy Dolly. We all love you!”

Dolly Parton speaks onstage at Dolly Parton’s Threads: My Songs In Symphony World Premiere at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on March 20, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Parton is 79 years old.

She announced on September 28 that she had to postpone her residency — which was scheduled to run from December 4 to December 13 at the Colosseum Theater at Caesars Palace — until September 2026 due to “health challenges.”

“My doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures,” the icon explained in her Instagram post. “As I joked with them, it must be time for my 100,000-mile check-up, although it’s not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon!”

Continued Parton last month:

“In all seriousness, given this, I am not going to be able to rehearse and put together the show that I want you to see, and the show that you deserve to see. You pay good money to see me perform, and I want to be at my best for you.”

Dolly Parton attends “Dolly: An Original Musical” fireside chat and press conference at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on January 28, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Again, we don’t know what’s going on with Parton.

But she sees a bright future for herself.

“Don’t worry about me quittin’ the business because God hasn’t said anything about stopping yet. But, I believe He is telling me to slow down right now so I can be ready for more big adventures with all of you,” she also wrote in September.

The Grammy winner’s medical ordeal follows a difficult year for the beloved country star… who in March announced that Carl Dean, her husband of 58 years, had passed away at the age of 82.

May he rest in peace.