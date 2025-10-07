Ghislaine Maxwell, Jen Shah, Elizabeth Holmes Now at Same Prison: Will They Be Friends?

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Ghislaine Maxwell, Jen Shah, and Elizabeth Holmes could end up being besties.

We previously wrote about how Jen Shah and Elizabeth Holmes are at the same federal prison.

It turns out that there was room for one more.

Maxwell’s cushy transfer after speaking to Trump’s attorney this summer has her sharing prison walls with white collar criminals. Including those two.

Ghislaine Maxwell attends the 2014 ETM Children’s Benefit Gala May 6, 2014. (Photo Credit: Rob Kim/Getty Images)

Yes, Ghislaine Maxwell is now at the same prison as Jen Shah & Elizabeth Holmes

In July of this year, the Bureau of Prisons transferred convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell from a much more restrictive facility to FPC Bryan in Texas.

If that name sounded familiar to you when you heard the news, it should.

We here at THG have already written about Camp Bryan.

Disgraced Theranos founder and confessed scammer Jen Shah are both serving their respective prison sentences at the same federal facility.

Both women’s white collar crimes had real, dire consequences for their victims. Neither of them were luring underage girls into a pedophile’s bed like Maxwell was, however.

Loud and unapologetic, Jen Shah clashes with castmates over her social media wrongdoings. She blames her social media manager. (Image Credit: Bravo)

In 2022, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah pleaded guilty to wire fraud.

This was over a scam in which she targeted the elderly with a scheme that purported to include business-building tools.

Shah expects to leave prison as early as August 2026.

Meanwhile, Holmes’ conviction for fraud and conspiracy came from a much more forward-facing scam. It seems that her legal consequences stemmed from misleading investors rather than the people who believed that they were part of genuine medical trials.

Both of these crimes are heinous. But, as we said, not of the same magnitude as sexual predation upon underage girls.

Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes alongside her boyfriend Billy Evans, following a hearing at the courthouse on March 17, 2023. (Photo Credit: Philip Pacheco/Getty Images)

What is FPC Bryan like?

We know that Elizabeth Holmes’ prison experience is “hell,” according to her.

At the same time, we know that Jen Shah is teaching ab workouts to other inmates. She’s also apparently tutoring some of them.

Obviously, this facility is a prison. But it is, by all accounts, nicer and more relaxed by far than Ghislaine Maxwell’s previous prison.

Her cooperation with Todd Blanche, the former personal attorney of Donald Trump and the current Deputy Attorney General of the actual United States, has clearly paid dividends.

While Maxwell’s only hope is a Trump pardon if she wants to fully leave prison, her current situation is the next best thing.

Signage near the entrance to Federal Prison Camp Bryan on August 01, 2025 in Bryan, Texas. (Photo Credit: Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

As for Camp Bryan, Business Insider spoke with consultant Justin Paperny about conditions in the prison.

FPC Bryan might physically resemble a community college or a small office park, he shared. It is a minimum security facility full of white collar criminals — and Maxwell.

In Paperny’s mind, the key difference at her new facility may be that “cooperation isn’t frowned upon” by her fellow inmates.

Not everyone there is rich, let alone famous. But there is little stigma against cooperation with authorities, in contrast to “harder” prison facilities.

It is, of course, possible that Maxwell’s heinous crimes against children will set her apart from other inmates. But Bryan is not really the sort of place where one usually has to look out for a shiv. Instead, best to beware of Jen Shah’s Housewives play.

Ghislaine Maxwell attends day 1 of the 4th Annual WIE Symposium at Center 548 on September 20, 2013. (Photo Credit: Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images)

Will these three disgraced criminals become besties behind bars?

As soon as people connected the dots that Ghislaine Maxwell is now a the same facility as Jen Shah and Elizabeth Holmes, some began to wonder if they’ll become friends.

It is possible. Many people form social connections that they had never imagined while free. (Prison often makes people worse; these new associates are one of the ways that this happens)

However … scamming people, be they the rich or the elderly, is a far cry from targeting teen girls and serving them up to an evil man.

Some people have lines that they will not cross. Others will excuse any friendship, giving history’s worst monsters the undeserved benefit of the doubt.

We will say that it’s unlikely that Maxwell is going to emerge from prison a Real Housewife. But if Jen Shah ever returns to Bravo, we have to imagine that she’ll have some interesting stories to share.