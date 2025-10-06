Ghislaine Maxwell Appeal DECLINED by SCOTUS! Disgraced Trafficker’s Only Hope Now …

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Ghislaine Maxwell isn’t getting a get-out-of-jail-free card from SCOTUS.

The disgraced associate and partner of Jeffrey Epstein is serving a prison sentence for her unspeakable crimes.

Maxwell’s parole eligibility will not begin until 2037.

Her hope is to get out of prison early. But, if she does, it won’t be the Supreme Court that helps her.

Ghislaine Maxwell attends day 1 of the 4th Annual WIE Symposium at Center 548 on September 20, 2013. (Photo Credit: Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images)

SCOTUS isn’t interested in Ghislaine Maxwell’s appeal

On Monday, October 6, the Supreme Court declined to hear the appeal of Ghislaine Maxwell.

The infamous former socialite is currently serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking.

Her heinous crimes involved the sexual abuse of underage girls by Jeffrey Epstein.

Unlike a SCOTUS ruling on a matter of law, we do not know which of the nine justices were open to hearing Maxwell’s argument.

We only know that, as a once-august judicial body, they declined to hear her case. She will not get to present her appeal.

An image of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein, along with the words â€œPresident Trump: Release All the Epstein Filesâ€, is projected onto the U.S. Chamber of Commerce building on July 18, 2025. (Photo Credit: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

In 2022, a Manhattan federal court convicted Maxwell.

This was only three years after Epstein’s death in prison.

Officially, he died by suicide.

Maxwell’s appeal to the Supreme Court was not on the merits of the case — such as evidence — but of legal technicalities.

At this stage, she simply cannot argue her innocence. She can, however, make a case that her conviction cannot stand on other grounds.

Ghislaine Maxwell attends the 2014 ETM Children’s Benefit Gala at Capitale on May 6, 2014. (Photo Credit: Rob Kim/Getty Images)

Her assertion is that Epstein’s plea should have protected her from prosecution

We know that Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorneys have presented the argument that federal authorities should never have prosecuted her.

See, Epstein had obtained an outrageous non-prosecutiona greement from the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida.

The agreement included a provision that the US government would not prosecute “any potential co-conspirators” of the notorious sex offender.

That was an extremely broad agreement from simply one district in Florida.

According to Maxwell’s attorneys, that agreement should enjoin the potential prosecution of Prince Andrew, of former president Bill Clinton, Donald Trump, and many others. And, of course, of Maxwell herself.

No one seems more desperate for the Epstein Files to remain secret than Donald Trump. (Photo Credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Maxwell is not the only one who feels disappointed by SCOTUS’ decision.

See, some had hoped that her case going before the Supreme Court could mean further exposure of evidence in the Epstein scandal.

At present, Republicans in Congress — despite some defectors — are scrambling to keep Epstein documentation under wraps.

Mike Johnson is even stalling in swearing in a new representative because she could be a tie-breaking vote. Most of the GOP is rallying to protect Trump at all costs.

However, we have to note that a legal argument before SCOTUS is unlikely to expose much new information on Epstein. This is simply not that kind of court case.

Ghislaine Maxwell attends the Yves Saint Laurent Rive Gauche 57th Street Boutique Opening Party September 4, 2003. (Photo Credit: Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

Trump is now her only hope

This summer, Donald Trump sent his former personal attorney — who, of course, now works for the DOJ because the corruption is beyond parody — to meet with Ghislaine Maxwell.

In the aftermath, Maxwell went from her restrictive prison in Florida to a minimum-security camp in Texas.

Maxwell’s work release authorization also turned heads. These are simply unheard of privileges for someone with crimes as atrocious as hers.

At this point, her sole hope of leaving prison seems to be securing a commutation or pardon from Donald Trump.

At present, there is no reason to believe that he won’t. He has refused to rule it out. And, many speculate, he may be hoping to buy her silence in this manner.