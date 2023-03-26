Jen Shah Prison Sentence Reduced by One Full Year, No One Can Explain Why

Jen Shah just received some positive legal news.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons’ inmate database, the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star is now scheduled to be released from jail on August, 2028… a full year earlier than her original sentence.

The 49-year old reported to Bryan Federal Prison Camp (FPC) last month in Bryan, Texas.

We don’t know at the moment exactly why Shah’s sentence has been reduced.

The Bravo personality entered a guilty plea last July after she was arrested in March 2021 for her prominent role in a nationwide telemarketing scheme.

Shah was subsequently sentenced to 78 months (6.5 years) in prison in January after she admitted to misleading senior citizens about potential business opportunities in order to learn their financial information.

She then sold this financial information to the highest bidder.

“I am sorry. My actions have hurt innocent people,” said Shah at her sentencing. “I want to apologize by saying, I am doing all I can to earn the funds to pay restitution.”

Her attorney later added:

“Jen Shah’s resolve to make her victims whole and to turn her life around is unyielding.

“She is committed to serving her sentence with courage and purpose, fueled by her desire to make amends for the hurt she has caused and to help others in her new community.”

We’re up close and personal here with Jen Shah. She’s headed to prison for a long time.

Earlier this month, meanwhile, Shah released her very first diary entry from behind bars.

“I feel physically sick,” Shah complained at the time.

“I thought I could do this but I’ve decided I can’t.

“I want to go home right now, but I know that is impossible. Please Allah help me, please.”

Jen Shah committed some heinous crimes. She has a lot to think about in prison.

Among her entries, Shah also claimed she experienced an anxiety attack just two miles from Bryan Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas right before becoming an official convict.

“My worst fear and the unimaginable was about to happen,” Jen explained. “Having to say goodbye to my sweet husband and precious baby Omar.”

Arriving at the federal prison facility, Shah said she hugged Omar “as tight as I could” and “cried as I buried my head in his chest.”

The liar and law-breaker also embraced her husband, assuring him that he is “the love of my life” while tears continued “streaming down” her face.

Jen Shah does not look happy on Season 3 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. She rarely looks happy.

Concluded Shah’s lawyer after her sentencing last year:

“Her path ahead will be filled with challenges.

“But with the unwavering love and support of her family and friends, Jen is prepared to face these challenges head-on and emerge from this experience a better person who makes a positive impact on others.”