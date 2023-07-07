Jen Shah Says She’s Tutoring, Mentoring Other Prison Inmates

Jen Shah is no longer on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (for obvious reasons).

But that doesn’t mean that she’s fallen off of the map.

In prison, the disgraced former reality star has been writing a play with fellow inmates and so much more.

She says that she’s a tutor and a mentor to these women.

RHOSLC star Jen Shah expressed her anguish and other negative feelings many time during her years on the show. Now, she has even more reasons to feel unhappy. (Bravo)

Jen Shah offered a rare interview to The Messenger while behind bars. She spoke via email, of course.

“Daily introspection and self-examination are helping me learn many valuable lessons about how I ended up here,” she affirmed.

“I took shortcuts and broke the law,” Jen acknowledged.

Jen Shah is off The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City… and she’s also off to federal prison. (Instagram)

“I own and understand my actions created victims,” Jen then emphasized.

“I hurt people,” she acknowledged.

“And I must reiterate,” Jen went on, “that I blame no one but myself.”

Jen Shah committed some heinous crimes. She has a lot to think about in prison. (Instagram)

“I am committed to doing the work necessary to make my victims whole and prove worthy of a second chance,” Jen claimed.

“I’ve learned to focus on what I can and cannot control,” she reported.

“I can control my attitude,” Jen wrote. “And how I approach each day with a desire to improve.”

Jen Shah breaks down in tears in this photo from an episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. We don’t feel badly for her. (Bravo)

Justin Paperny is Jen’s prison consultant, and he chimed in to promise that Jen isn’t merely waiting for her release.

The infamous RHOSLC alum is not simply “working, sleeping, or exercising her time away” behind bars as so many do.

“Jen has adopted a positive attitude in a difficult situation,” Justin asserted.

Sharieff Shah is trying to keep his wife out of prison. (Bravo)

“Her focus on personal growth, building strong relationships, and helping others is a testament to her resilience,” he wrote.

“And,” Justin embellished, it is a testament to Jen’s alleged “strength of character.”

Jen then shared that she has found “multiple ways to mentor other prisoners.” And not in running financial scams.

Jen Shah stares into the Bravo camera here and says something intense. (Bravo)

Apparently, Jen has been “tutoring GED and ESL students, mentoring women on their release plans.”

Jen has been “teaching multiple workout classes (abs, PIlates, and HIIT training) and tutoring on reading, writing, and vocabulary.”

She also claimed that she worked on a resume building program that can “help other women here put together their resumes.”

Jen Shah is very sad in this photo. She was arrested on fraud charges in March of 2021. (Bravo)

Jen, who shares a pod with other women, says that she “finds meaning” in helping them. One of her fellow inmates is the infamous Elizabeth Holmes.

“I find meaning by helping other women here at Bryan by finding ways to make a positive impact in their lives,” Jen wrote.

She continued: “To help them find purpose, which gives me purpose and a drive to do better.”

Jen Shah does not look happy on Season 3 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. She rarely looks happy. (Bravo)

In addition to her 6.5 year prison sentence, the court handed down an order for Jen to forfeit $6,500,000.

Also 30 luxury items, 78 counterfeit luxury items. And she must pay more than $6.6 million in restitution.

She certainly seems eager to convince everyone that she has learned her lesson. We hope that it’s true.