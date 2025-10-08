Alyssa Farah Griffin: ‘The View’ Co-Host is Pregnant With Baby #1!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The View co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin is pregnant!

She and her fellow co-hosts may be targets of a raving despot, but they’re taking time to share happy news.

Alyssa and her husband have been on a fertility journey. To share this news, she brought him to the show.

And she reminded everyone that one of her co-hosts had predicted this news not that long ago.

On ‘The View,’ Alyssa Farah Griffin breaks the news that she is pregnant. (Image Credit: ABC)

Yes, Alyssa Farah Griffin is pregnant with Baby #1!

Alyssa Farah Griffin and husband Justin Griffin are expecting their very first child.

During the Wednesday, October 8 Hot Topics segment of The View, she broke the news that she is pregnant.

The Griffins are expecting a son.

And the due date is in February 2026.

After Alyssa broke the news, her fellow co-hosts showered her with congratulations.

During the clip, Alyssa snuck in the information as the co-hosts discussed embarrassing moments.

She referred to a viral moment when Whoopi Goldberg had stopped mid-sentence to ask if she might be pregnant.

Alyssa broke the news by asking Whoopi if she would like to revisit the question. And, indeed, the legendary actress would.

Everyone congratulated Alyssa, showering her with hugs.

Her husband, Justin, was in The View‘s audience, and stood up as the crowd celebrated the news along with the co-hosts.

After previously sharing her suspicions, Whoopi Goldberg experienced joyous vindication on ‘The View’ in October 2025. (Image Credit: ABC)

She shared her IVF journey

In addition to sharing the news on The View, People published an interview about Alyssa Farah Griffin’s pregnancy on the same day.

“Baby Griffin is on the way and we’re just so excited — and terrified,” the television host expressed.

“It’s starting to feel very real,” she noted.

Alyssa shared: “This past week, I felt the baby kick for the first time, and immediately I grabbed Justin’s hand and he felt and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, what’s happening?!’ It was magical.”

She credited The View with giving her the schedule flexibility to make fertility appointments and, now, prenatal appointments.

The co-hosts of The View celebrate Alyssa Farah Griffin as she announces her first pregnancy. (Image Credit: ABC)

According to Alyssa, her fertility specialist really filled her with confidence — assuring her from the start that she would become a parent.

When she got the call confirming her pregnancy, she was actually in the midst of celebrating her birthday.

She and her doctor ended up crying together over the phone.

“She knew how hard it was, but she made it easy on us,” Justin chimed in.

He praised: “She was really fantastic.”

For the October 8, 2025 episode of ‘The View,’ Alyssa Farah Griffin had some big news to share. (Image Credit: ABC)

Congratulations!

Alyssa Farah Griffin is actually only 36, which may come as a surprise to some. (We double-checked; she was born in 1989)

But people of many ages can go on their own fertility journeys — and mid-30s is actually “late” for a pregnancy, believe it or not.

Alyssa was very direct about how IVF was a bit of a “roller coaster.”

The injections alone can alter mood and behavior in a way that, she freely admitted, may have been unpleasant for those around her.

Now, however, she is pregnant. Just as Whoopi predicted.