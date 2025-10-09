Ariana Biermann Heartbreaking Surgery Kim Zolciak Subjected Her to Without Her Consent …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Ariana Biermann is exposing a deep and irreversible wrong.

Earlier this year, Ariana accused Kim Zolciak of stealing her money.

Kim confessed, though she prefers the term “borrowed” and seems to think that it’s justifiable.

When Ariana was 14, Kim went behind her back and caused irreversible damage to her skin. And Ariana’s calling her out.

On ‘WWHL,’ Ariana Biermann opens up about family drama. (Image Credit: Bravo)

What did Kim Zolciak do to Ariana Biermann?

This week, Ariana Biermann took to her Instagram page to expose what Kim Zolciak did to her when she was only 14.

The video took on the get-ready-with-me format. But the content was shocking.

“Every time I do my makeup, whether it’s a full face or just a little bit, I always put on freckles,” she revealed while doing her routine.

“Every time I do it, it makes me think of the fact that I would not be putting on these freckles,” Ariana shared.

She would not be doing so “had my mother not have gotten rid of my freckles when I was 14.”

When it happened, Ariana did not even realize what was happening to her.

Kim apparently sent her daughter to “get a facial,” which one has to imagine is considered normal in their family when you’re 14.

After at least one treatment, a friend asked Ariana: “Girl, where are your freckles going?”

When she confronted her “facial girl” (some sort of beauty technician, one assumes), she learned the chilling truth.

According to Ariana, the explanation was: “Your mom told me that you didn’t like them and you wanted me to remove them with the facial, like, lasering them off.”

Gia Giudice, Ariana Biermann (talons extended), and Ava Dash appear on Next Gen NYC. (Image Credit: Bravo)

So Kim lied to the technician and to her daughter

This was not the case, as Ariana Biermann loved her freckles..

It seems that Kim Zolciak told a lie to the technician in order to alter her daughter’s appearance without her consent.

This surgical alteration does not simply heal. But there is a small silver lining.

Ariana shared that she still has a few freckles, though “more on one side of my face than the other.”

Apparently, this was on her mind because she was on the phone with her mom, when it came up.

Sitting down to chat, Ariana Biermann wears a pink robe while getting ready. (Image Credit: Access/YouTube)

When Ariana brought up this egregious wrong, she shared, Kim “just started laughing.”

She then accurately characterized her mother as a “jackass.”

“Now I add them onto my face because I don’t have them anymore because somebody removed them,” Ariana explained.

“I didn’t want them removed. Nobody said. Literally nobody said,” she emphasized.

Ariana continued: “So now, I am constantly stamping them on and trying to make them look even remotely like what mine looked like growing up.”

After Ariana Biermann shared a painful story, Kim Zolciak responded with a series of laughing emojis. Tasteless at best. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Why isn’t Kim taking this seriously? Where is the remorse?

Though many people would very fairly be no-contact with a parent who mutilated them without their consent out of some twisted projection of vanity, Ariana Biermann shared that she still loves Kim Zolciak.

She did state that her mother’s action nine years ago was “insane.” That is overly generous to Kim.

Kim clearly does not take her wrongdoing seriously, as she responded on Instagram with a string of laughing emojis.

We’re not going to speculate about the cause of what’s wrong with Kim Zolciak. It remains a mystery for the ages.

She should just count herself lucky that Ariana still loves her. She’s not the first parent to treat her child as property. It is concerning that she doesn’t seem to understand that what she did was wrong, however.