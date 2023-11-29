Kim Zolciak Posts Bizarre Brielle Biermann Pregnancy Scam, Seems So Desperate

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Why is Kim Zolciak pinning a fake pregnancy on Brielle Biermann? She’s her daughter!

This year, Kim and Kroy are two for two. Two divorce filings and an astonishing two reconciliations despite ugly fights and 911 calls.

It’s not her finest moment. And neither is what she’s been up to on social media lately.

Brielle Biermann is not pregnant. But that didn’t stop Kim from making the most bizarre, desperate post. Why?

Kim Zolciak hosts the Kentucky Derby hat contest at Empire City Casino at Yonkers Raceway on May 6, 2017. (Photo Credit: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Empire City Casino at Yonkers Raceway)

In one of Kim Zolciak’s recent Instagram Story posts, she’s sounding enthusiastic. But appearances can be deceiving.

Her post (and you’ll note in our screenshot that her handle now prominently features her married surname) implies that Brielle, who is 26, is pregnant.

“SO EXCITED TO BE A GRANDMA,” her over-the-top text reads. The post is, as you may have guessed, also a link.

Is Brielle Biermann pregnant at 26? No. But Kim Zolciak’s Instagram Story in November of 2023 strongly implied as much. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Kim did not enable replies to her post. And the link was to an aggressively misleading article.

“Oh baby! Brielle Biermann spilled to us about having kids and how she feels about her mom Kim Zolciak becoming a grandma,” it reads.

Folks … Brielle is not pregnant. Or, if she is, it’s an ironic twist and has nothing to do with the article or Kim’s post.

Ariana biermann, Brielle Biermann, and Kim Zolciak pose for a family photo in 2022. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

In case there was any doubt, TMZ confirms that Brielle is not pregnant.

And they confirm that Kim is receiving some sort of financial kickback from the article.

Those of us who have followed entertainment news for years know that this is common for reality stars … but, usually, for those starting off in low-paying franchises.

Kim Zolciak hosts the Kentucky Derby hat contest at Empire City Casino at Yonkers Raceway on May 6, 2017. (Getty)

In Kim’s defense, we should add that she didn’t necessarily come up with that post herself.

Over the years, we’ve seen instances where reality TV personalities apologize for weird clickbait in their Stories.

What happens is that they sign contracts with social media management companies. They get money for every click (ill-gotten or legitimate), their management companies get money, and their followers … often get duped. (Not always! Sometimes they’re totally legitimate news stories)

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann showcased many of their highs and lows on Don’t Be Tardy for years. (Image Credit: Bravo)

We hope that Kim received a hefty payday for that little deception.

In part because a trick like that should at least be worth it. Otherwise? It’s just really, really sad.

And in part because Kim’s finances are reportedly pretty rough these days. Hers and Kroy’s.

Zach Baus, Brielle Biermann, Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019. (Photo Credit: Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)

Kim and Kroy have been going through it, financially speaking. Also emotionally. And maritally. Okay, it’s a lot.

There’s an alleged $1 million tax debt. There’s the recent Bank of America lawsuit accusing Kim of over $50k in unpaid credit card debt.

Just a few months ago, SAKS/Capital One sued her over a $156k credit card tab. That’s really unfortunate, and maybe cringe clickbait in her Instagram Story just seems like the most viable way to keep the lights on these days.