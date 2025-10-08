Priscilla Robertson, Duck Dynasty Teenager, Welcomes First Child

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The dynasty has added a new member.

On October 8, we learned that Priscilla Robertson — the 19-year old daughter of Duck Dynasty stars Jessica and Jules Jeptha Robertson — welcomed her first baby two days earlier.

She gave birth to a daughter named August Mae Nash with her boyfriend, Dillon Nash.

The proud dad announced the news with a black-and-white picture of the little one gripping his finger this afternoon.

Duck Dynasty’s Sadie Robertson and author Priscilla Shirer speak onstage during the 2016 Dove Awards at Allen Arena, Lipscomb University on October 11, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Dove Awards)

“I am so blessed to be able to take care of this beautiful little girl and do it with the love of my life @priscillajunerobertson,” Dillon wrote for all fans and followers to gush over. “We are proud to welcome August Mae Nash to the World.”

For her part, The newly-minted mom reposted the same picture onto her Instagram Stories, writing “Our beautiful baby is here🩷 🎀☺️.”

Hooray, right?!?

Jessica announced Priscilla’s pregnancy on July 20 in her own post on Instagram.

Including a montage of photos of her daughter in a pink dress that highlighted her baby bump, the long-time reality star expressed her enthusiasm for another grandchild — and said Priscilla would likely give birth sometime in October.

And she was right!

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

For whatever reason, Jessica also admitted at the time that the pregnancy wasn’t exactly planned; it wasn’t part of “the plans we had laid out,” she wrote, but:

“God takes our meager offerings and turns them into His greatest blessings! We are so proud that Priscilla & Dillon chose life for their baby and we will all be rewarded with this precious baby girl!”

Jessica and Jep are also parents to Lily, 23; Merrit, 21; River, 17; and Gus, 9.

“We are so proud that Priscilla & Dillon chose life for their baby, and we will all be rewarded with this precious baby girl!” Jessica added earlier this year.

“We pray blessings on her pregnancy and ask God for a safe delivery for Mom & Baby. We praise God for His perfect gifts! Pray for us!”

Jep Robertson and Jessica Robertson attend the “Duck Commander Musical” premiere at the Crown Theater at the Rio Hotel and Casino on April 15, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Back in August, the Robertsons threw a baby shower for the parent-to-be.

“Surrounded by the most loving family and friends, we can’t wait to welcome this precious baby girl,” Jessica wrote in an August 25 Instagram message.

“Feeling so grateful for a community of women who will guide, support, and love her every step of the way.”