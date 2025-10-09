Bad Bunny Remains Seated For ‘God Bless America’ at Yankees Game; Haters Lose …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Bad Bunny was in attendance for the final two games as the New York Yankees lost the ALDS to the Toronto Blue Jays this week.

And like just about everything he does these days, his presence managed to infuriate an army of online weirdos.

The problem, this time, was that Bad Bunny — whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio — allegedly did not stand for the singing of “America the Beautiful” at Wednesday’s game.

Bad Bunny attends the game between the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays in game three of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 07, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Now, before you get angry yourself, it’s important to note that “America the Beautiful,” which is often sung during the seventh inning stretch, is not the same as the national anthem, which is sung at the start of the game.

Some people sit for the song, others stand. It’s not usually a big deal — unless your name is Bad Bunny.

Yet another Bad Bunny controversy emerges following Super Bowl announcement

As you’ve likely heard by now, Bad Bunny will headline the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show in February.

The announcement has led to all sorts of tantrums with everyone from random social media racists to Donald Trump calling out Bad Bunny (often after admitting that they’ve never heard his music).

Bad Bunny attends “Barrio Triste” during the 63rd New York Film Festival at The Film Society of Lincoln Center, Walter Reade Theatre on October 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for FLC)

The “America the Beautiful” controversy is just the latest trumped-up nonsense that’s being used to villainize Ocasio ahead of the performance.

You can expect many more invented controversies in the months between now and the Super Bowl.

So why all the hate? Well, again, some of it is simple racism. And some of it stems from confusion from NFL fans who don’t listen to Latin music and are therefore unfamiliar with Bad Bunny.

But then, like everything in 2025, there are some timely political issues at play here, too.

Bad Bunny’s ICE stance incurs wrath of Trump administration

Bad Bunny attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Like many Americans, Ocasio has been critical of ICE raids in US cities, and he declined to book any US stops on his latest tour for fear that his fans might be targeted.

“But there was the issue of — like, f–king ICE could be outside [my concert]. And it’s something that we were talking about and very concerned about,” he remarked in September, according to the New York Post.

“Look, those motherf–kers are in these cars, RAV-4s. They’re here in Pontezuela,” Ocasio explained in footage he shot of ICE raids in Puerto Rico over the summer (per the Post).

“Sons of b–ches, instead of leaving the people alone and working there,” he continued.

So when Bad Bunny harmlessly remains seated during a song at a baseball game, the ensuing criticism has little to do with the song and everything to do with the escalating culture war that’s slowly making its way into every aspect of American life.