Erika Kirk Receives Protective Order Against Tyler Robinson, Declares ‘World Is …

It’s been one week since Charlie Kirk was shot and killed during a speaking engagement in Utah.

A 22-year-old Utah native named Tyler Robinson has been charged with Kirk’s murder.

Now, Kirk’s widow has been granted a protective order against Robinson.

Charlie Kirk and and his wife Erika Lane Frantzve on stage during the Turning Point USA Inaugural-Eve Ball at the Salamander Hotel on January 19, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Erika Kirk receives legal protection against Tyler Robinson

Judge Tony Graf ruled on Tuesday that he “will be grant issuing this pre-trial protective order in favor of Erika Kirk.”

The ruling comes just hours after Robinson was formally charged earlier in the day.

According to People magazine, the order “bars Robinson from contacting Erika in any way, and warns of additional charges if he violates the order.”

Robinson made his court appearance via video screen, wearing a suicide prevention smock.

The mugshot of suspected Charlie Kirk shooter Tyler Robinson. (FBI)

Erika Kirk shares private Charlie Kirk photos, video, decries ‘evil’ world

On Instagram, Erika shared two new posts, a family vacation photo, and a video of Charlie telling his daughter the story of how her parents met.

“The world is evil. But our Savior. Our Lord. Our God. Не…Не is so good. I will never have the words. Ever,” she captioned the photo, adding:

“The sound of this widow weeping echoes throughout this world like a battle cry. I have no idea what any of this means. But baby I know you do and so does our Lord.

“He has yet to comment on the allegations against him, but investigators say Robinson confessed to the murder in Discord chats and text message conversations that occurred before his arrest.”

From there, Erika turned her attention to the person or people responsible for Charlie’s murder:

“They have no idea what they just ignited within this wife. If they thought my husband’s mission was big now..you have no idea,” she wrote.

“You. All of you. Will never. Ever. Forget my husband @charliekirk1776 I’ll make sure of it.”

The statement echoes remarks made by Erika in a video posted shortly after her husband’s passing:

“The evil doers responsible for my husband’s assassination have no idea what they have done,” she said at the time.

Charlie Kirk, who founded Turning Point USA, speaks before former President Donald Trump’s arrival during a Turning Point USA Believers Summit conference at the Palm Beach Convention Center on July 26, 2024 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

“If you thought that my husband’s mission was powerful before, you have no idea … you have no idea what you have just unleashed.”

She continued, “You have no idea the fire you ignited within this wife.”

Our thoughts go out to all of Charlie Kirk’s loved ones during this enormously difficult time.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.