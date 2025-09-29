Tim Allen Says Erika Kirk Inspired Him to Forgive His Father’s Killer

Reading Time: 3 minutes

In her speech at the memorial service for her slain husband, Erika Kirk stunned millions when she revealed that she has forgiven Charlie Kirk’s murderer.

Many have since taken to social media to state that they’ve been inspired by her example, including one of TV’s best-known stars.

In an emotional post on X (formerly Twitter), Tim Allen wrote about the very personal way in which he was moved by Erika’s address.

Tim Allen attends the Disney+ Original Series “The Santa Clauses” Premiere at Walt Disney Studios on November 06, 2022 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)

Tim Allen says he’s still processing father’s death 61 years later

In 1964, when Allen was 11 years old, his father, Gerald Dick, was killed in a car accident caused by a drunk driver.

The comic says he’d been carrying his rage over the incident ever since. But with Erika’s example, he’s finally ready to forgive.

“When Erika Kirk spoke the words on the man who killed her husband: ‘That man… that young man… I forgive him.’ That moment deeply affected me,” Allen tweeted on Thursday.

“I have struggled for over 60 years to forgive the man who killed my Dad. I will say those words now as I type: ‘I forgive the man who killed my father.’ Peace be with you all.”

Mrs. Erika Kirk wipes away tears during the memorial service for her husband, political activist Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium on September 21, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images)

In less than a day, the tweet has racked up nearly 300,000 “likes.”

And thousands of commenters have replied with their own tales of forgiving the seemingly unforgivable.

“When you forgive someone, it’s not for them. It does not benefit them, it does not absolve them. It’s for you. Because without it, your heart will turn very dark,” wrote one commenter.

“CS Lewis said, ‘To be a Christian means to forgive the inexcusable, because God has forgiven the inexcusable in you.’ It’s hard! And so worth the struggle to get there,” another offered.

Erika Kirk’s tribute to her late husband moved millions

Erika Kirk speaks during the memorial service for her husband, political activist Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium on September 21, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

“My husband, Charlie. He wanted to save young men just like the one who took his life,” Erika said at her late husband’s memorial service on Sunday.

“That young man. That young man. On the cross, our Savior said, ‘Father, forgive them for they not know what they do.’ That man. That young man. I forgive him.”

The event was attended by an estimated 90,000 mourners with millions more watching at home.

A 22-year-old Utah native named Tyler Robinson has been arrested and charged with Kirk’s murder. He is currently awaiting trial.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.