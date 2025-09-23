Tori Spelling: I Dated Charlie Sheen! Did Not Hide Him From the Feds, Though!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Tori Spelling and Charlie Sheen once went on a date.

She also faced the question of whether or not to hide him from federal law-enforcement during a manhunt.

Yes, as Charlie opens up about his past, those who knew him during his most turbulent years are walking down memory lane, too.

For Tori, knowing him was a bit of a mixed bag. The date was great. She wasn’t up for harboring a fugitive, however.

Tori Spelling attends the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on April 01, 2024. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

On the Monday, September 22 episode of her misSPELLING podcast, Tori Spelling opened up about a double date that she once shared with Charlie Sheen.

Tori was roommates with a friend, Kevin, at the time.

Though he would later become her dentist, he was not sober in the mid-1990s when this outing took place. (And neither was Charlie)

This is a key detail, because their Los Angeles condo was just a few floors above Sheen’s.

(No word yet on how many other nepo babies dwelled into the building)

Charlie Sheen attends a conversation for his new book “The Book Of Sheen” with David Duchovny at 92NY on September 08, 2025. (Photo Credit: Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

As Tori explained on her podcast, Kevin and Sheen “partied together.”

This is how her roommate learned that Charlie had some interest in her.

“Kevin said, ‘Charlie wants to ask you on a date,’” Tori recalled. She admitted to feeling “nervous” and “didn’t want to go alone.”

The group date, it turned out, included Kevin’s parents.

Awkward for most adults, but she and Charlie both knew them.

Tori Spelling attends “The Carters” special screening at AMC The Grove 14 on April 09, 2025. (Photo Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Paramount+)

“We were just getting to know each other,” Tori Spelling said of Charlie Sheen.

She admitted that Kevin was “trying to set us up.”

She gushed: “And what I learned that night is how unimaginably intelligent [Sheen] is. Off the charts.”

Tori continued: “And his humor was just so — talk about charming, smart, funny, witty. Like, this guy was it.”

Later, Tori described: “I get a call: ‘Come downstairs. Charlie’s having this party. You have to come here, please.'”

Shen she arrived, Charlie allegedly offered her a crack pipe.

Not the traditional way of greeting a guest as a good host.

“I was like, ‘No, thanks,'” Tori recalled. “And he was like, ‘What would you like? We have every drug.’”

Charlie Sheen attends a charity softball game to benefit “California Strong” at Pepperdine University on January 13, 2019. (Photo Credit: Rich Polk/Getty Images for California Strong)

She wasn’t quite up to hiding him away in her laundry room

That same year, US Marshals were seeking to arrest Charlie Sheen following his alleged attack on then-girlfriend Brittany Ashland.

Tori Spelling did not know any details except that authorities were looking for him.

“They were actively searching for him. Like, helicopters,” she recalled.

She shared: “All I know is I was standing in my laundry room, and Kevin comes in and says, ‘T, I need to ask you a favor.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, of course, anything.’ And he’s like, ‘Can we hide Charlie?’”

Tori Spelling attends KIIS FM’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2024 Presented By Capital One at Intuit Dome on December 06, 2024. (Photo Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

“’Are you f99king kidding me?'” Tori remembered saying.

“‘No! I’m not doing that. … I’m sorry. I think he’s a really great guy.’”

Notably, Charlie — who was arrested by authorities and received probation — described the same incident in his memoir, not seeming to blame Tori for bowing out.

Hiding someone from authorities can be an act of courage or it can be a despicable move. It’s very circumstantial.