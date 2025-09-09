Charlie Sheen Breaks Silence on Death of Friend Matthew Perry, Says Ketamine Is One Drug …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Charlie Sheen is in the news a lot these days.

And in a welcome change of pace, the tabloid headlines have nothing to do with any recent misbehavior from the controversial star.

Instead, Charlie is opening up about his past troubles while promoting two new projects: a memoir and a Netflix documentary about his life.

Charlie Sheen attends Project Angel Food’s 2018 Angel Awards on August 18, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Project Angel Food)

The book hit stores today, and the film will be available for streaming on Wednesday.

And while Sheen has never shied away from discussing the dark side of his personal life, the candid confessions in his new projects have left fans stunned.

Charlie Sheen says he’s surprised to be alive, remembers Matthew Perry

“A lot of this should be viewed as gravy. It’s borrowed time or my 10th life, because I think I get one more than all those cats,” Sheen told Page Six this week, adding:

“It’s absolutely not lost on me that a story like mine is usually only told … in memorial, you know what I’m saying?”

From there, Sheen reflected on friends of his who did not survive their battles with addiction, including Friends star Matthew Perry, who died of a ketamine overdose in 2023.

Actor Matthew Perry speaks onstage during the 64th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on September 23, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

“I never did it,” Sheen said of the drug that killed his friend. “I knew a couple people that did and so I would see them on it. It just wasn’t a color I knew I would look good in.”

“Matt and I shared a deeper truth we saw in each other — we were both, as Bobby Dee Jay used to say, ‘veterans of the unspeakable,’” the Two and a Half Men star writes in his memoir (“Bobby Dee Jay” is his nickname for Robert Downey Junior).

“We had that common ground instantly with each other.”

Perry released a memoir of his own just months before his death. Sheen says he enjoyed the book immensely and was honored to be mentioned in it.

Actor Matthew Perry of the television show ‘The Kennedys – After Camelot’ speaks onstage during the REELZChannel portion of the 2017 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at the Langham Hotel on January 13, 2017 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

“It was brilliant. I turned off my phone, I just said, ‘OK, this is all that matters right now.’ And I’m in his book!” Sheen said, adding:

“It cracked me up when there’s a story about me on the news and he was like, ‘F–k Charlie Sheen, I’m going to be just as famous one day.’

“And I was like, ‘You go, Matt.’ And then I was going to call him, just reach out and try to meet him up for a cup of coffee or something. And regrettably, I didn’t. And Jesus, three weeks later he died.”

Charlie Sheen’s new chapter

Sheen says he’s been sober since December 18, 2017, after feeling that he had once again disappointed his daughter by showing up to a lunch date too inebriated to drive.

Actor Charlie Sheen arrives at the Dimension Films’ ‘Scary Movie 5’ premiere at the ArcLight Cinemas Cinerama Dome on April 11, 2013 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

These days, Charlie is estranged from 21-year-old Sami Sheen, but he says he’s “optimistic” that that will change soon.

Elsewhere in the Page Six interview, Sheen hints that he’s also been celibate for the better part of a decade.

“If I don’t have a girlfriend and I’m not paying for it, then I think the math is pretty simple. The math is pretty simple,” he said.

Sheen concluded by stating that he hopes others will find something to identify with in the saga of his chaotic life:

“It’s really the story of a little kid just trying to find his way back home…and I hope that people can relate to that,” he remarked.