Tyler Robinson: Person of Interest In Charlie Kirk Shooting Apprehended By Police [Report]

A person of interest in the murder of Charlie Kirk has been taken into custody, President Donald Trump revealed moments ago.

During an early morning appearance on Fox & Friends, Trump said he believes “with a high degree of certainty” that the individual sought by investigators is currently in police custody.

Trump stated that he learned of this new development just five minutes before he went live on the air.

US right-wing activist Charlie Kirk speaks on stage with President Donald Trump at America Fest 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona, on December 22, 2024. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

As we reported on Thursday, the FBI released a photo of a man who they believe played a role in the shooting.

The grainy image, which appeared to have been taken from a security camera, did not offer much in the way of detail. But apparently it was enough.

According to the Daily Mail, the person of interest has now been identified as 22-year-old Tyler Robinson.

Very little is known about Robinson or his possible motives at this time.

Trump says person of interest was turned in by people close to him

Charlie Kirk attends Politicon 2018 at Los Angeles Convention Center on October 20, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Politicon)

During today’s TV appearance, Trump praised the investigators who spearheaded the manhunt.

“Everyone did a great job,” he said (per TMZ), while noting that theirs was no easy feat, as law enforcement started out with “absolutely nothing.”

The president also confirmed that the person of interest was turned in by people “close to him,” and he suggested that a minister and family members may have been involved.

“We had very good pictures but not great, not perfect,” Trump stated. “Somebody that was very close to him said, ‘Hm, that’s him.’”

Moments before the arrest was announced, the White House issued a statement defending FBI Director Kash Patel’s handling of the investigation.

“Director Patel is working night and day on this case. Anyone who doubts his resolve and dedication — especially when Charlie was such a close friend to him — simply is using this extremely sad moment in disgusting act of political gamesmanship. The focus is justice, and this killer will face the full wrath of the justice system,” the statement read.

CEO of Turning Point USA Charlie Kirk speaks on stage on the first day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 15, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Notably, this is not the first time that Trump has been the one to break news about the Kirk assassination.

In fact, it was the president who confirmed that Kirk had died after being shot in the neck during a speaking engagement at Utah Valley University.

“The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on Wednesday.

“He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!”

Trump announced this week that Kirk will be posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Charlie Kirk, head of Turning Point USA, before addressing the Turning Point USA’s Teen Student Action Summit in Washington, DC, on July 23, 2019. (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP) (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images) (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

“Charlie was a giant of his generation, a champion of liberty and an inspiration to millions and millions of people,” the president said Thursday in a speech outside the Pentagon.

US rocked by yet another act of political violence

Founder of the conservative media organization Turning Point USA, Kirk was one of Trump’s most outspoken supporters.

Kirk’s far-right views frequently created controversy. But even his most fervent critics in the spheres of media and politics have condemned this week’s attack — the latest of several acts of politically motivated violence in the United States.

Kirk is survived by his wife, Erika Kirk, and their two children.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.