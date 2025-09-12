Tyler Robinson: Political Party, Casing Inscriptions, and Everything Else We Know About …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Earlier today, President Donald Trump appeared on Fox & Friends and revealed that an arrest had been made in connection with the murder of Charlie Kirk.

The person taken into custody has now been identified as 22-year-old Utah resident Tyler Robinson.

Details about Robinson’s views, background, and possible motives began pouring in moments after his arrest was announced.

The mug shot of suspected Charlie Kirk shooter Tyler Robinson. (FBI)

Utah governor describes Tyler Robinson as ‘full of hate’

Utah governor Spencer Cox hosted a press conference on Friday in which he seemed certain that Robinson was the shooter.

Cox began the conference by stating simply, “We got him.”

He then described Robinson as being “full of hate” and revealed that shell casings recovered at the scene were inscribed with messages such as “Hey fascist, catch,” “Bella Ciao,” and “If you read this you’re gay, LMAO.”

The governor also revealed that Robinson was arrested around 10 pm on Thursday night, roughly 33 hours after Kirk was killed.

A general view of a wreath laid by mourners outside the US Embassy in Pretoria on September 11, 2025 following the fatal shooting of US youth activist and influencer Charlie Kirk while speaking during an event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, United States. (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images)

Robinson was product of typical middle-class upbringing

A new report from TMZ characterizes Robinson as an outwardly typical young adult.

He appeared to be part of a loving, supportive middle-class family that frequently took vacations together, including a recent cruise.

According to Utah voting records obtained by the outlet, Robinson is listed as neither a Democrat nor a Republican and is registered as “unaffiliated.”

Robinson appeared to be an accomplished student.

The site also obtained video in which his mother instructs Tyler to read aloud a letter saying that he received a $32,000 national scholarship to Utah State University.

US right-wing activist Charlie Kirk speaks on stage at America Fest 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona, on December 22, 2024. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Speculation about Robinson’s identity, views ran rampant ahead of arrest

Prior to his arrest, countless social media users floated theories about Robinson’s demographic identity and political affiliation.

“Tyler Robinson is looking like an ordinary dude who is not into politics,” one X account wrote today, adding:

“His parents are Republicans. In the same time, MAGA Republicans tried to stoke hatred and violence against trans people. Their rhetoric was borderline Hitleresque.”

The tweet included a screenshot of a post from far-right provocateur Joey Mannarino, who wrote:

“If the person who killed Charlie Kirk was a transgender, their can be no mercy for that species any longer. We’ve already tolerated far too much from those creatures.”

Mannarino appears to have deleted that tweet, but he left a reply that reads, “Of course it’s a trans. First thing I tweeted” with regard to the shooter.

Charlie Kirk speaks at the opening of the Turning Point Action conference on July 15, 2023 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Former President Donald Trump was scheduled to speak at the event held in the Palm Beach County Convention Center. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Robinson was reportedly arrested after he confessed to his father, who then shared the information with the family’s pastor, who then turned to the authorities.

Facebook users have already found the account belonging to Robinson’s mother, and her posts are now littered with comments such as “Cancer in his soul,” “EVIL incarnate,” and “He’s not gonna have a good ending.”

Our thoughts go out to everyone who has been impacted by this senseless tragedy.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.