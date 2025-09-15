Lydia Plath: God Wants Me to Stay on My Family’s Reality TV Show!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Lydia Plath never seems like she’s having much fun on her family’s reality television show, does she?

Heck, on the latest episode of Welcome to Plathville, Lydia’s mom Kim told Lydia that she might be making “the biggest mistake” of her life by marrying Zac Wyse.

On last week’s installment of Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo‘s podcast this week, Lydia was actually joined by her spouse… and she revealed the reason she has continued to appear on the long-running series..

(TLC)

“There have been many times where it’s just like, ‘I’m done, I can’t do this,’” she explained on air.

“After every season, I’m always like, ‘I’m not doing another one. This is too much.’ I can’t tell you how many times I was, like, at my wit’s end. I was done, on one of my many walks, talking to the Lord like, ‘God, I am not going to do another season. I’m just not gonna do it.’

“And then I was like, ‘Well, OK, I’m not going to unless you show me that you really want me to.'”

As it turns out, God apparently did reach out and send a sign to Plath.

“Every time I got to that position, the very next message I would read was someone going deep into how my story had impacted them and gave them a desire to follow the Lord,” Lydia claimed on this podcast.

Lydia Plath on an episode of her family’s TV show. (TLC)

If you recall, Lydia’s brother got into a huge fight on his sister’s wedding day.

Her alleged loved ones always seem to be causing problems.

But you can’t argue with a Higher Power, can you? As Lydia continued:

“Every time, without fail, when I’m like, ‘God I’m not going to do [this show] anymore. I can’t do this anymore. I’m not seeing any fruit. It’s hurting my own life. Is this really actually worth it?’”

“And then, right there, someone telling me how deeply it’s impacted their life and I’m like, ‘OK, God, if this is actually from you then I guess I’ll do my best, only if you help me and you’re with me.’”

Lydia Plath announced her engagement in late 2024. (TLC)

Lydia also told Jeremy and Jinger Duggar that she is often envious of her older sister, Hosanna, because she declined to appear on the program.

“I have been so jealous of her for so many years for choosing [to not be on the show],” Lydia said.

“I used to always say, ‘I’m going to be like my oldest sister and just get married and not be on the show anymore.’ But then I got married on the show instead!”

Ironic, huh?

As for any criticism that’s been leveled at her husband? By her own parent?

“It really hurts to see my family saying things about Zac and I that if they would have just come to us, and known us, it would have all been answered and clear that all Zac was doing in that month leading up to the wedding was caring for me and being there for me,” Lydia wrote online this weekend.

“He’s truly the most selfless man I’ve met and loves me in such a pure way!”