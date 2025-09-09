Glen Powell Shares His Side of Gigi Paris Split

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Glen Powell would like a moment of your time.

In a new interview with GQ, the extremely handsome actor spoke out in public for the first time about his split from Gigi Paris … which took place about two years ago under questionable circumstances.

Questionable circumstances, according to some, that is.

Glen Powell attends CinemaCon 2025 – Paramount Pictures invites you to an exclusive presentation highlighting its upcoming slate at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of Cinema United on April 3, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon)

“I will always have nothing but love for her and respect for her,” Powell told this publication of his ex, taking the high road and adding:

“Everybody’s always going to have their own narrative on things and all that. And she’s welcome to it.”

Back when Powell was dating Paris, there was rampant speculation that he was getting it on with Anyone But You co-star Sydney Sweeney.

The two certainly came across as quite comfortable with each other throughout their press tour, with many observers believing they were a couple — or believing they were pretending to be in order to promote this film.

Glen Powell attends the 2025 Disney Upfront at Javits Center on May 13, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Count Paris among those who certainly thought something was going on between her then-boyfriend and Sweeney.

“It was just, this is what I have to do for my job. I had two options. I could either pretend like I was going along with everything and have everyone wonder, like, ‘Are they hooking up? Are they not hooking up? Is she OK with this? What the f***?’” Paris said during a June episode of the “Too Much” podcast of how she handled rumors about Powell and Sweeney.

It sounds as if, even if the actors were NOT hooking up, it was too awkward for Paris to deal with back then.

Hence why she and Powell went their separate ways in April 2023.

Glen Powell attends CinemaCon 2025 – Paramount Pictures invites you to an exclusive presentation highlighting its upcoming slate at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of Cinema United on April 3, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon)

Paris explained her thought process at the time, adding:

“Or stand up for myself and say, ‘No, I’m actually not OK with this, and I’m walking away.’ So that’s what I decided to do.”

Powell and Paris dated for three years, parting ways before he wrapped filming Anyone But You in Australia.

At the time, Paris shared a cryptic social media message hinting at her and Powell’s breakup, writing via Instagram: “Know your worth & onto the next.”

She later said she was upset over a lack of “respect” from Powell because he never denounced the romantic chatter over himself and Sweeney.

“Relationships are really hard,” Powell just said to GQ. “And when two people break up, they each go to their own brunch, and they will each tell their own narrative.”