James McAvoy Assaulted By Drunk Stranger In Toronto Bar

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Canadians have a reputation for friendliness, but it seems that James McAvoy crossed paths with a surly outlier this week.

The beloved actor was reportedly sucker punched by an intoxicated bar patron in Toronto during the city’s annual film festival.

Witnesses say the assailant swung on James without provocation while the actor’s back was turned.

James McAvoy attends the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 16, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

James McAvoy attacked in Toronto bar: What we know

The scary incident unfolded as James was conversing with producers of his upcoming directorial debut, California Schemin’.

“James was having a casual get-together with the producers of his movie and, as he later learned when speaking with the staff, there was a man who drank too much who was getting escorted out,” one onlooker tells People.

“James’ back was to him and the man just punched him,” the witness adds.

Thankfully, James was not seriously injured. In fact, witnesses say he laughed the incident off and remained at the bar.

James McAvoy attends BAFTA at TIFF 2025 at Four Seasons Hotel Toronto on September 05, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

As for the film that brought James to Toronto, California Schemin’ is based on the true story of Silibil N’Brains, a Scottish hip-hop duo who pretended to be American in order to boost their street cred.

The movie, which also features a performance from McAvoy, is an adaptation of Gavin Bain’s 2011 autobiography, Straight Outta Scotland: A True Story of Fakery, Money and Betrayal in the Music Industry.

Sounds like a wild story.

Almost as wild as being punched in the head by a random drunk guy while traveling abroad to promote your new movie.

We hope that James wasn’t too shaken by the incident and that he won’t harbor any ill will toward the good folks of Toronto!