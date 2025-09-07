Sabrina Carpenter’s Net Worth: How Much Cash Does The ‘Espresso’ Singer …

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Sabrina Carpenter has been stuck in all of our heads this year! With tons of hit songs dropping since last spring, she’s been inescapable!

Sabrina has dominated the airwaves with tunes like “Espresso” and “Please Please Please.”

Plus, her Short N’ Sweet tour was one of the hottest tickets of the summer of 2024, and she recently announced a new album titled Man’s Best Friend.

While most artists would be resting up after a banner year, Sabrina is just getting warmed up.

Sabrina Carpenter accepts the Song of the Year award for “Espresso” on stage during the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)

Besides her music making her a star, Sabrina has also been a hot topic for celebrity news.

Most recently, her rumored split from Irish actor Barry Keoghan has made tons of headlines.

As Sabrina’s star continues to rise, find out more about her net worth here!

What Is Sabrina Carpenter’s Net Worth?

Sabrina’s net worth certainly leaves quite an impression: $12 million to be exact, according to Men’s Journal.

That number is just an estimate though, and she may very well make more when some of her other projects are accounted for.

Sabrina Carpenter attends Variety’s 2024 Power of Young Hollywood at Santa Monica Proper Hotel on August 08, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

With so many projects under her belt, it should be no surprise that Sabrina has earned $12 million throughout her career.

How Did Sabrina Carpenter Make Her Money?

While many people may have just learned about Sabrina Carpenter last year with hits like “Espresso,” she’s been working hard for a very long time.

Before she was singing, Sabrina was an actress, and she got her first role in 2011.

She was a guest on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. From there, Sabrina went on to other major roles, most notably in a reboot of a classic sitcom.

Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

In 2013, Sabrina was cast on Girl Meets World as Maya Hart, the main character Riley’s BFF. The role definitely helped introduce the future popstar to both a generation of fans watching Disney Channel, but also millennials who were excited for the Boy Meets World reboot.

While Sabrina was also an actress on Disney Channel, she began her music career by recording songs for Disney programs.

Her debut EP Can’t Blame a Girl for Trying was released in 2014 and album Eyes Wide Open in 2015.

While continuing her time on Disney and other acting projects, Sabrina continued to release music. She currently has six albums under her belt, with a seventh on the way.

Sabrina Carpenter walks the runway during Vogue World: Paris at Place Vendome on June 23, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/Getty Images for Vogue)

In 2020, Sabrina also made her Broadway debut in Mean Girls, but the show closed shortly after because of the COVID pandemic.

While she’s worked on many projects over the past 10 years, Sabrina’s big breakout came with her 2022 album Emails I Can’t Send. The album included the hit “Nonsense,” which has become one of her signature songs.

In 2023 and 2024, Sabrina was one of the opening acts on Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour.”

Not only did Swifties embrace her, but her beloved (and usually raunchy) “Nonsense” outros went viral multiple times.

How Much Did She Make On The ‘Short N’ Sweet’ Tour?

Sabrina’s record Short N’ Sweet was absolutely one of the biggest albums of this year. You couldn’t step outside and not hear “Espresso.” Plus, “Please Please Please” hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 11, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

When the album dropped, it debuted on top of the Billboard 200 albums chart, and it’s no surprise that the tour was also a smash.

Just days after tickets went on sale, the “Short N’ Sweet” North American tour was sold out. Official data hasn’t been released yet, but it reportedly earned $27 million, according to Distractify.

While the North American dates are done, Sabrina headed out on a European leg of the tour, beginning in March 2025.

Sabrina definitely established herself as a force to be reckoned with on the pop charts in 2024. Fans can only be more excited to see what she has in store for the rest of 2025.