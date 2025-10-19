Jessica Simpson Was Shocked to Be Pregnant Again: ‘Wait, What?’

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jessica Simpson never expected to be pregnant again so soon.

As she continues her music comeback, the singer has faced some unexpected hurdles along the way.

Now, she is opening up about how shocked she felt at discovering her pregnancy.

No birth-control method is foolproof. And, as Simpson explains, she learned that firsthand.

On ‘The Today Show,’ Jessica Simpson opened up about her career and also her personal life. (Image Credit: NBC)

Jessica Simpson never expected to become pregnant again so soon

In a recent interview, Jessica Simpson spoke about a pregnancy catching her by surprise.

Speaking on Today With Jenna and Friends, the singer told co-hosts Jenna Bush Hager and Willie Geist: “My firstborn is now 13 years old.”

She continued, recalling:

“But when I had her, I was like, ‘You know what, I’m gonna focus on the Jessica Simpson Collection and I’m just gonna mom it.'”

When she became pregnant so quickly after this, it caught her off guard.

“I got pregnant four months later, not thinking you could get pregnant while breastfeeding,” Simpson confessed.

“It’s like, wait, what? I’m the 1%? Of course, I’m the 1%,” she expressed.

On May’s American Idol finale, Jessica Simpson performed music old and new. (Image Credit: ABC)

Was this another ‘chicken of the sea’ moment? Maybe not

Jessica Simpson is not the first person — or even the first public figure — to mistakenly believe that breastfeeding would make her immune to becoming pregnant again.

Lactational amenorrhea method, or LAM, is a real term that exists, can mean a reduction in the chances of becoming pregnant while breastfeeding for several months after childbirth.

But it is not absolute. Some people trying this method will always become pregnant, and there are many ways to diminish its effectiveness.

Like so many “methods” for birth control, you can still become pregnant, and you should probably not rely on it.

Maxwell is now 13 years old, as Simpson mentioned. Her second child, Ace, is 11.

She shares both children with ex-husband Eric Johnson.

Their third child, Birdie, is now six years old.

Clearly, Simpson’s surprise pregnancy with Ace was a lesson learned.

We’re sure that Ace’s parents are delighted to have their son — even if conceiving him was not what they had expected at the time.

For her first televised performance in 15 years, Jessica Simpson performed on ABC. (Image Credit: ABC)

To be clear, Jessica Simpson is not pregnant here and now

The surprise pregnancy to which the beloved singer refers stems from a dozen years ago, when Maxwell was a newborn.

In general, doctors recommend waiting around two years between children.

Pregnancy exacts a toll upon the body — and while Simpson famously “bounces back” after giving birth, some of the effects are permanent.

We suspect that Simpson is less likely to have a pregnancy catch her off guard now that she’s a 45-year-old mother of three. (Or, rather, it would be surprising for different reasons)

Her first foray into motherhood was clearly a learning experience. Isn’t it always?