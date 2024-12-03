Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan Call It Quits After One Year Together!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

He might have said please, please, please, but she’ll be sipping her espresso with someone else from now on!

Yes, that’s our confusing way of saying that Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan have broken up after one year of dating.

The couple was first spotted together during a dinner date in Los Angeles in December of 2023.

Sabrina Carpenter accepts the Song of the Year award for “Espresso” on stage during the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)

And judging by some of Sabrina’s racier lyrics on the subject of this relationship, things heated up rather quickly.

Alas, it seems they cooled off just as rapidly.

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan Go Their Separate Ways

A source close to the situation shared news of the split with People magazine earlier today.

“They are both young and career-focused, so they’ve decided to take a break,” said the insider.

Barry Keoghan attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Victims of Success?

Career-focused they certainly are.

Barry is one of the most acclaimed young actors in the movie business today, and Sabrina’s Short n’ Sweet album and same-named tour have made her one of the world’s biggest pop stars.

Like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, Sabrina and Barry have been huge supporters of one another’s careers.

Sabrina Carpenter performs on the Coachella Stage during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, on April 12, 2024. (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Sabrina even cast Barry to costar in her “Please, Please, Please” music video.

“I was like, ‘Who’s the greatest actor that I can find for this music video?’ And he was next to me in a chair. And he was so excited about it,” she said during a recent appearance on CBS This Morning.

Barry was equally effusive when discussing Sabrina’s Grammy nominations while appearing on The Jess Cagle Show.

“Brilliant, I know. Absolutely brilliant. F-ckin’ brilliant, lads,” Barry said.

Irish actor Barry Keoghan arrives for the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 7, 2024. (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

“No, I’m really, really happy for her, honestly, and I got to get on the phone soon,” he continued.

“I don’t know anyone who works as hard. I’m in awe watching her work and how committed and the standards that she sets,” Keoghan added.

“Especially being on that music video, just, she knows the vision. She knows what she wants.”

Sabrina Carpenter attends the Givenchy Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 28, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

So it might be a lonelier holiday than expected for one of our favorite songstresses.

But at least Sabrina will have her new Christmas special and her massive global success to keep her company.

We wish these two all the best!