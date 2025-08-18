Ryan Edwards & Mackenzie Standifer: Officially Divorced! Finally!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Ryan Edwards is newly divorced, but not single.

Months ago, he became engaged to Amanda Conner. She is also already the mother of his youngest child.

However, the two were unable to wed so long as his legal ties to Mackenzie Standifer remained.

The court has officially signed off on the divorce. Now, one assumes, the countdown to Ryan’s new marriage begins.

In June 2025, Ryan Edwards discussed his failings as a father. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer are no longer married!

According to a report from The Sun, Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer are officially, truly, permanently divorced.

At a hearing on Friday, August 15, the court granted a dissolution of their marriage.

This divorce has been a long time coming.

Mackenzie first filed to end their union in February of 2023.

Mackenzie Standifer made a surprise return on the October 29, 2018 Teen Mom episode. (MTV)

Though both Ryan and Mackenzie were reportedly present in the courtroom for their divorce hearing, the restraining order appears to remain in effect.

The lengthy divorce battle was fraught with bitter drama between the exes.

In fact, some of the conflict played out between Mackenzie and Amanda Conner, Ryan’s current fiancee.

Ryan Edwards is BACK on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter! But that’s not necessarily a good thing. (Photo Credit: MTV)

Aside from Mackenzie herself, no one is happier about this than Amanda Conner

The day that Ryan Edwards became officially no longer married in any legal sense, Amanda took to her Instagram Story to express her delight.

“Today is a day we shall cherish & celebrate,” she wrote in the now-deleted post.

She set the news to a song by Mark Chesnutt.

“Goin’ Through the Big D” seems to be, despite potentially NSFW innuendo, about divorce.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Amanda Conner celebrated her fiance’s divorce. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Ryan and Amanda have not been able to marry.

To be fair, they have only been engaged since January of this year.

It is normal for engagements to last this long or much longer.

However, knowing that they must wait to legally tie the knot until this long, bitter legal battle concluded must have been a weight upon their minds.

Ryan Edwards is bugging out about something in this photo. It’s from an episode of Teen Mom. (Photo Credit: MTV)

All’s well that ends … finally?

Prior to the court awarding Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer their long-awaited divorce, Mackenzie submitted documentation to the court to show that she had followed through on court-ordered parenting classes.

Ryan had the same requirement.

Reports did not seem to cite any evidence that he had done the same.

By the way, though Ryan’s filing for reduced child support suggested that Teen Mom: The Next Chapter was ending, multiple stars have reportedly filmed since then.

So it’s possible that his time on MTV is over, no matter what becomes of the show. We’ll see.