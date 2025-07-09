Ryan Edwards Claims ‘Teen Mom: The Next Chapter’ Is Canceled

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Ryan Edwards alleges that Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is over.

Early this year, court documents shed light on Edwards’ salary as well as his history as a deadbeat dad.

He knows that he failed Bentley, choosing drugs over his own child. He has vowed to do better.

But Edwards does want to dial back his current child support payments for some of his kids. Because he says that MTV is no longer paying him — and has canceled Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

Ryan Edwards would like to pay less child support, please

The Sun reports that Ryan Edwards filed recent court documents with regard to hsi divorce from Mackenzie Standifer.

Edwards has a standing child support agreement with his ex.

However, he asks the court to modify his child support arrangement, because he will no longer be appearing on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

Why? Allegedly, because no one will be.

According to Edwards’ Motion to Modify Temporary Child Support, his February 2025 agreement was based upon his $13,333 monthly income at the time.

That monthly income stemmed from Teen Mom: The Next Chapter and for his $27 per hour earnings as a mechanic.

According to the filing, Edwards is “no longer earning income through that series.”

He insists that this is through no fault of his own.

Need a refresher on Edwards’ kids? It’s a complex situation

Ryan Edwards shares Jagger and Stella with Mackenzie.

Those represent only half of his progeny, as he shares new daughter, Presley, with his fiancee, Amanda Conner, and was a deadbeat dad to Bentley, Maci Bookout’s 16-year-old son.

As of this past February, the court required Edwards to pay $1,553 per month to Mackenzie to help provide for their two shared children.

When Teen Mom: The Next Chapter was running, Edwards reportedly made $35,000 per paycheck for each episode in which he appeared.

Now, he’s allegedly only making $4,282 per month from his job as a mechanic.

Is that a fairly normal middle class income? Sure!

But it’s a downgrade from reality TV paychecks, and he’d clearly like for his child support payments to reflect that.

Did MTV really cancel ‘Teen Mom: The Next Chapter’ with no announcement?

Ryan Edwards sucks. Teen Mom fans know that. But would he lie about a cancelation in court documents? That would be … unwise, generally speaking.

What’s more is that Cory Wharton admitted back in April that Teen Mom: The Next Chapter had an uncertain future.

And, just weeks ago, Briana DeJesus’ sister claimed on TikTok that the show is over.

If the series is really over, then it’s the end of an era.

That doesn’t mean that the franchise is dead — even if some fans believe that it probably should be. But it will mean a major adjustment for the Teen Mom stars (many of whom are now parents to teens now).