Hilary Duff Thirst Traps on ‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Cover Debut

Reading Time: 2 minutes

She’s a singer, an actress, a mom, and a generational icon.

Hilary Duff has made 2026 into her comeback, with a new album and some spicy new lyrics.

Now, she’s sporting a plunging neckline in steamy beach photos.

It isn’t just for fun. It’s for her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover.

Hilary Duff speaks during the 2026 TIME100 Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 22, 2026. (Photo Credit: Jemal Countess/Getty Images for TIME)

We are looking respectfully

On Tuesday, May 12, Sports Illustrated revealed their Swimsuit Edition cover for the summer 2026 issue.

This is Hilary’s SI Swimsuit debut. Hers and Olandria Carthen and Gabi Moura’s.

Other models include Christen Goff, Katie Austin, Jena Sims, Jasmine Sanders, and Ellie Thumann.

Alongside Hilary, Alix Earle, Tiffany Haddish, and Nicole Williams English all got their own covers.

As you can see, Hilary’s look involves a jaw-dropping neckline and — as always — a radiant smile.

As you can see for yourself, Hilary has a series of costume changes.

Each piece of swimwear shows off her incredible body in a new and exciting way.

In some of these looks, her hair appears to be carefully placed in order to keep the photos from being banned from Instagram.

The photographer was Kat Irlin, by the way.

And these beautiful sunny beaches are in South Caicos.

Her comeback is giving us all life

As we mentioned, 2026 is a big year for Hilary.

Oddly enough, it started off with a weird and only-slightly-vague jab from Ashley Tisdale’s essay about a “toxic” mom group.

She likened it to high school drama, presenting the other moms — including Hilary, Mandy Moore, and others — as cliquey for excluding her.

Over time, reports came out suggesting that there was more at play. Ashley’s response to the tragic January 2025 LA fires seemed insensitive.

And her posts after Charlie Kirk’s death were, to be blunt, pretty alienating to friends and fans alike who support the LGBTQ+ community and don’t generally mourn white nationalists.

Hilary did not directly respond to all of that. She didn’t need to.

Instead, she released luck … or something back in February. (We continue to recommend it.)

She’s also been doing public performances for the first time in a decade or so.

This summer, Hilary will perform in multiple countries in the The Lucky Me tour. This will include her classic hits and new music alike.

She’s a generational icon and a national treasure. And her beach body is out of this world.